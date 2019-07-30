Birth Control Will Avert Greater Insurgency, Criminality, Says Varsity Don

A university Don, Prof. Uche Isiugo-Abanihe has identified the formulation and implementation of birth control as means of averting population explosion.

The foremost African Demographer, while presenting his valedictory lecture in the faculty of the Social Sciences entitled “A Time for Everything”, called on President Muhammadu Buhari led-government to implement birth control policy to avert a greater form of insurgency and criminality.

According to him, Nigeria’s large population base, with its rapid rate of growth, is the root cause of its persistent underdevelopment and the myriads of problems currently confronting the country.

Isiugo-Abanihe maintained that population control remains the best option for the government in view of weak policies to address poverty, unemployment and growing insecurity.

According to him, while southern part of Nigeria was experiencing decline in fertility and mortality, the northern part was facing persistent high fertility and mortality.

The demographic expert who revealed that seven states in northern Nigeria have seven children per woman as against 4.5 in most southern Nigeria noted that the poor were giving birth to more children without provisions for them.

As a way out, he advised federal government to have the political will of implementing effective birth control measures devoid of ethnic and religious sentiments.

“Seven states in northern Nigeria have fertility rates of above seven children per woman relative to rates about 4.5 in most states in the South. Also throughout the country, the poor have higher fertility relative to the rich or well-to-do.

“Poverty breeds poverty, a vicious cycle that plays out where the poor continue to have children. The Nigerian poor are having children who will be caught up in poverty and constitute the miscreants of tomorrow.

‘’Obviously, large numbers of young people in Nigeria can represent great economic potential, but only if families and governments can adequately invest in their health and education and stimulate new economic opportunities for them.