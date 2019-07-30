Others
Boris Johnson Heads To Wales As He Seeks Support For Brexit Hard Line
New British Conservative Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, was scheduled to visit Wales on Tuesday as he campaigns for public support for his tough line on Brexit.
Johnson said this ahead of meetings with local farmers and workers and talks with Mark Drakeford, the head of the Welsh devolved government.
“Brexit presents enormous opportunities for our country and it’s time we looked to the future with pride and optimism,” Johnson said.
“Once we leave the EU on Oct. 31, we will have a historic opportunity to introduce new schemes to support farming – and we will make sure that farmers gets a better deal,” he said.
Tweeting ahead of his meeting with Johnson, Labour’s Drakeford accused the government of having “no recognition of livelihoods under threat. No serious answers. “No plan for Welsh farmers.”
Johnson has vowed to withdraw Britain from the EU by the delayed exit date of Oct. 31, with or without a deal.
His government is “operating on the assumption” that Britain will leave without a deal, Cabinet Office Minister, Michael Gove, wrote in The Sunday Times.
Drakeford and his counterpart in Scotland, Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon, wrote a joint letter to Johnson last week to warn of the “catastrophic impact” a no-deal Brexit would have on the two nations, calling for a second referendum on Brexit.
Sturgeon said she “reiterated her opposition” to a no-deal Brexit in talks with Johnson in Edinburgh on Monday.
She told Channel 4 news that Johnson has “set the UK on an almost inevitable path to a no-deal Brexit.”
