Buhari Campaign Organisation Ranks 2019 Ministerial Screening Best

The Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) has commended the professionalism and maturity in handling the ministerial screening by the senate.

The senate confirmed the 43 ministerial nominees presented to them by President Muhammadu Buhari recently.

The National Coordinator, Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO), Alhaji Danladi Pasali said within the spate of one week, the senate conducted the screening which adjudged to be one of the best and thorough in the history of the exercise.

He said the quality of the nominees has also assisted the smooth screening exercise because none of them (nominees) has any excess baggage that might delay his/her clearance.

“Interestingly, all the nominees presented by the President are people of good character, professionals in their various fields and very sound to be on his cabinet.”

“Our profound gratitude goes to the President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) for his wisdom and foresight to choose these great Nigerians from all over the country to serve in his cabinet.”

“We also recognised the efforts of the President of the Senate, Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan who supervised the exercise. The maturity and procedure adopted by the senate leadership is one of the best and has left no one in doubt of the honesty and quality of the screening.”

“Our gratitude also goes to the entire senators for not only agreeing to extend their recess to attend to the screening exercise but stay throughout the screening period with quality participation in terms of interrogations, questions, and observation.”

It is interesting to note that all the nominees were approved not because of their party affiliation with most of the senators but due to their professional backgrounds and track records in public and private sector services which were attested to even the opposition lawmakers during the screening.

“It is the view of the BCO that President Muhamadu Buhari has listened to cries of all the aggrieved party members and stakeholders in the nomination of the ministers which lessen the complains and petitions against them.”

Pasali prayed to Almighty God to give the new ministers good health, wisdom and zeal to work for the good of all Nigerians and help to deliver on the promises made the President and our great party , All Progressive Congress during the 2019 elections campaigns.