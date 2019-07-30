Danze Promises To Complete On-going Projects

Chairman of Gwagwalada area council, Adamu Mustapha Danze has promised to complete all ongoing developmental projects on time for the benefits of residents of the area.

Speaking when he inspected some ongoing projects in the council at the weekend, Danze expressed displeasure over the slow pace of work by some contractors, who have attributed the delay to the current weather condition.

The council chairman however disclosed that as parts of his administration’s next level agenda, the council is determined to provide basic necessities of life to the people and improve the living standard, especially the villages through agro- supports programmes.

He added that arrangements are on top gear to provide fertilizers and other farming inputs to farmers in order to have bumper harvest and to ensure food sufficiency and security in order to avoid rural urban drift.

“We appreciate your cooperation and support for this administration so far. We will continue to work with the best of our ability for the accomplishment of quality infrastructures.”