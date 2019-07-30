Discordant Tunes Trail Call For Herdsmen’s Return To The North

The proposed implementation of Rural Grazing Areas (RUGA) across the country by the Federal Government as part of measures to militate against farmers/herdamen clashes has been greeted with mixed reactions, writes ISAIAH BENJAMIN

Where as, the RUGA saga has been temporarily laid to rest with the suspension of it’s implementation, the rumbles it generated are still being felt with several groups, maintaining different positions.

While some felt the fedefal government would revisit the RUGA matter, others felt if the Fulani herdsmen are being rejected and their lives threatened, they should return to the North from where they moved to the Southern part of the country in search of green grass for their herds. Those in this latter group are of the view that it is safe for them to relocate in view of the growing hostility towards them in their host communities.

This call for their relocation which was made recently by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has equally generated widespread criticisms as government and some organizations felt it is not in the best interest of peaceful coexistence of the country. The Northern Elders Forum and the Coalition of the Northern Groups (CNG), a group that once issued quick notice to Igbo living in the north before it was rescinded, asked the Fulani herders to immediately vacate the Southern parts of the country and return to the north as their security in the south can no lager be guaranteed.

According to the two groups, it was worrisome that Southern leaders have openly threatened war against the Fulani herders, claiming that their worry led to their call for the herdsmen to return home where their safety is assured.

The Chairman of the Northern Elders forum, Prof Ango Abdullahi, a former Presidential Adviser on Food Security which said the order was the immediate solution to the lingering crisis said the position was borne out of the realization that the lives of Fulani herders have been put at risk due to the actions and utterances of some governors from the Southern part of the country in recent times.

He said: “We are worried about their well-being. If it is true that their safety can no longer be, we rather have them back in areas where their safety is guaranteed. The bottom line is that their safety is far more important than their stay there. This is a country we all wish to keep together and not at the expense of another section.”

While acknowledging the fact that the recurrring crisis between the Fulani herdsmen and farmers may have caused them losses, the elder statesman called for the establishment of a Judicial Commission of enquiry to determine the quantum of properties lost by herdsmen and farmers and compensation due to each of the warring parties.

Spokesperson of the Coalition of Northern Groups, Abdul-Aziz Sulaiman, who made their grievances and position known to the elders forum said southern governors had on 9th July, this year jointly agreed to stop the unhindered movement of herders and cattle in all the Southern states. The group claimed that the governors arrogated to themselves the powers to decide which category of herdsmen will be allowed to live in the South and others they tagged criminal elements.

According to him, the situation was worsened after a section of the southern leadership introduced a fresh round of instigations by indiscriminately blaming the death of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of the Afenifere leader, Ruben Fashoranti, on the Fulani herdsmen and threatened reprisals on northerners contrary to on the spot account of her driver and the official explanation by the police that the culprits were yet to be identified.

He said “throwing caution to the winds, Gani Adams, Fani Kayode, Yinka Odumakin and a host of other southern regionalists shamelessly insisted on changing the narratives around killing of the Fashoranti lady. In the process, they threatened all forms of violations and breaches against northerners including the threat of an all-out war.

“With all these statements and steps taken by the southern governors and opinion leaders, we are worried that none of the northern governors or federal officials has deemed it apt to caution them.

“The failure or neglect of the police to trace a connection between the Fashoranti daughter’s murder and the seeming prearranged conduct of Fani Kayode, Odumakin and Adams by their haste to shift the blame in order to render the Fulani object of attack, is certainly suspicious.

“We are concerned about the sincerity of the federal government in implementing the NLTP going by the manner previous efforts at executing development projects like the Mambila hydro-electric power project and several initiatives on the herdsmen dilemma were invariably stalled.

“We are equally worried that the NLTP is vested in the office of the vice president that is believed to have frustrated previous project meant for the north.

“We find it difficult to trust the commitments of this government which has for the past four years failed to execute any positive initiative towards resolving the herders problems nor shown any encouraging concern for the dilemma of the Fulani who have been attacked in various states.

“Based on the above observations, and the fact that the instigation of hatred against the Fulani persists, we feel obliged to advice the leadership of the Northern Elders Forum to consider calling on the Fulani to forego their right to live and flourish anywhere in the south and relocate to their various states in the north to ensure their safety noting the inherent return value of such denial.”

This position of the Northern youth group supported by the elders forum asking herdsmen to leave the Southern part of the country and return to the North was viewed by the governors in the South West as most unfortunate, divisive and retrogressive.

South-West governors’ reaction was contained in a statement personally signed by the Forum’s Chairman and Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The statement read, “With no intention to engage anyone, it is incumbent on us, as elected representatives of our people in the South West Region of the country, to denounce this divisive and retrogressive statement in the strongest terms possible.

“The Southwest Governors viewed the report with palpable trepidation and outrage, the sustained attempts to fan the ember of discord, seizing every opportunity offered by the current security challenge to undermine the unity and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.”

“It is appalling, to assert the least, that the tragic incident, which claimed the life of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of Pa Fasoranti, the leader of Afenifere, would be used by certain persons to advance the cause of parochial and prebendal politics.

“We intend to get to the root of the sad occurrence as we await the findings of security agencies on the unfortunate incident. The governors and the people of the South West are working assiduously, at the current security challenges with a view to finding lasting solutions to curtail the nefarious activities of undesirable elements bent on wrecking our collective peace.

“We are not unaware of the antics of certain elements, who hope to garner political mileage from the contrived crises in virtually all parts of the country.

“We are equally convinced that this confusion serves the narrow interests of some persons. We on our part have taken great strides with the hope that great success will be achieved.

“We, however, note, with discomfiture, the unpatriotic acts of some Nigerians, who will stop at nothing in their bid to undermine the Federal Government.”

In the same, the Afenifere national described the call by the northern youth group and elders as insensitive.

In its reaction, Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, said: “It smacks of insensitivity and arrogance for people not to betray any emotion over innocent blood being spilled by Fulani militia trooping into our communities under (the guise) of cattle grazing.

“If you ask that herders to leave the south, are you giving the same directive to the sleeper cells of terror? We see it as a continuation of the irresponsible 30-day ultimatum earlier given by Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), to southerners to accept Ruga or face the consequences.

“We wait to see what the Presidency will do on this, as it said two days ago that leaders should mind their utterances. If nothing happens, it would be clear the warning was for sections of the country and not the entire country.”

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo on its part viewed the order as divisive.

The National Deputy Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, said: “The call for herdsmen to leave the south by Northern Elders Forum is divisive and an undue emotional outburst. These people cannot claim to speak for the North. Nobody is against peaceful herdsmen but those that kill and maim. When will this sensational outbursts stop? It’s quite embarrassing that each time, we waste time talking about cattle, herdsmen, colony, etc. We should be talking about modern ways of living.

“These extremists who claim to be spokesmen of the North should stop embarrassing the North and Nigeria.”

Also reacting, the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, SMBLF, expressed worry that Nigeria was sliding dangerously to the edge of the precipice “with no clear signal of the authority in the land doing anything concrete to arrest the drift.”

The group’s position was contained in a statement signed by Chief E.K Clark Chairman, SMBLF, Chief Ayo Adebanjo (Afenifere), Chief Nnia Nwodo (Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo) and Dr. Pogu Bitrus (Middle Belt Forum).

Responding to the order by NEF to Fulani herders to leave the Southern parts of the country and return to the North, the leaders said they were shocked that Professor Ango Abdullahi, who is a co-Chairman of the Nigerian Leaders and Elders Forum could “join the call on Fulani Cattle Rearers to quit the South with all its implications without first consulting his colleagues in the forum.”

“The Southern and Middle Belt communities have not said fellow Nigerians from the North cannot do business in their areas.

“This is why we endorsed ranching for cattle business and that those who are interested should purchase land from the States and be ready to live under the laws of the states. What we are opposed to is creating Federal Cattle Territories in states in the name of Ruga.

“We call on leaders to embrace responsible conducts in this season in Nigeria so as not to give the impression that they are war-thirsty.

“We want to re-emphasis that at no time did the governors and leaders of Southern Nigeria object or declared war against the Northern Fulani herdsmen who have lived with us for many years.

“As I speak, there are a large number of them, living in and around my village, and doing their legitimate business. What we are against are the Fulani herders who are armed with AK-47 and other weapons and ammunition, killing, raping, destroying and causing mayhem.

“Even President Muhammadu Buhari has himself admitted that the Fulani who carry these arms are not the legitimate herders, but those from other countries, and these are the ones the Ruga settlement is being planned for, and we say no to it, and will resist it. Prof Ango Abdullahi should not think that the North can do it alone.

“The Northern youths, had about two years ago, given a 30-day ultimatum for Igbos to leave the North. And now, again under his leadership, NEF has called on the Fulani in the Southern parts of the country to return to the North.

“This spells doom. We strongly call on President Muhammadu Buhari to put a stop to the divisive actions of Prof. Ango Abdullahi and his youths because it will be very dangerous for us to return to circumstances that created the civil war which took place in this country from 1967 to 1970, whereby many Nigerians lost their lives and property. The nation is yet to recover fully from that incident.

“Finally, we appeal to the international community not to watch arms akimbo the dangerous events that are playing out in Nigeria. It is cheaper to facilitate a peaceful resolution of the contradictions that have been deliberately orchestrated in the country as it would be more expensive for them to handle an implosion in Nigeria.”

Reacting in a similar manner, the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, the mouthpiece of the people of South-South region, described the call by Northern Elders on all herdsmen to vacate the southern part of the country as reckless scandalous, thoughtless and shameful.

National Secretary, Dr. Alfred Mulade, “The call by the Northern elders to all herdsmen, and by extension, all northerners to vacate the southern part of the country is irresponsible, hypocritical, unpatriotic and criminal.

“That shows that the northern establishment was behind all the atrocities being perpetrated by the Fulani herdsmen, who have taken delight in the orgy of killing, maiming, raping and kidnapping in the South and Middle Belt of the country.

“Perhaps, what they should have added if they were sincere is that the resources from the south which sustain the entire country, that is, the oil and gas resources from the Niger Delta, should no longer be used to sustain the North any more.

“The Northern Elders should lead a revolution to severe the oil and gas pipelines from the Niger Delta; they should also order all northerners who own oil blocks to relinquish such acquisitions.

“Otherwise, the federal government should get these Northern elders arrested for beating drums of war.’’

In another twist, the Middle Belt Forum is of the view that herders returning to North will avert anarchy. The forum averred that the call on herders in the south to return to their place of origin in the North will avert the impending genocide and anarchy in the country.

President of the Middle Belt Forum, Dr. Bitrus Porgu, was quoted while reacting to the development, that NEF made the call because it knew the scope of atrocities of herdsmen against the South and realized that the outcome will be catastrophic, adding that “Of course, it is an unfortunate development but what is the genesis of this thing? It is the same North under the aegis of Miyetti Allah, when they were killing people in the Middle Belt region, with impunity and they claimed responsibility because their cows were rustled, which had no proof.

“This thing has continued and it has reached the level it is now. We are close to what former President Olusegun Obasanjo said; genocide, very close to it. If you look at what happened in Rwanda, and then shift over to Burundi, it started in a similar fashion.

“So, they know the history, that is why they are calling back the herders to the North because, they also know what happened in 1966. In the North, they called it Awari which means separate. And people were massacred, Igbos were massacred in their numbers on their way to the East.

“So, since they have done it, they know what could happen and that is why they are calling their people back. If they knew, ab initio, that the herdsmen are their people and not the people of the South South, or the people of the South West or the people of the South East or the people of the Middle Belt, then why did they not stop the issue earlier?

“If they knew these are their people, they should have accommodated them and requested that the country provides for them in the North. By now, we wouldn’t have got to where we are.

“So, the issue is, it means what has been happening is deliberate, that is why knowing that the outcome will be catastrophic, they are calling back the herdsmen who they are saying are their own.”

Meanwhile, another Northern Elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai has faulted the call by the leadership of the Northern Elders Forum and the Coalition of the Northern Groups, asking Fulani in the southern part of the country to relocate to the North over fear of being attacked.

Yakasai, a respected voice in the North and member of Board of Trustees of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) dismissed the call, arguing that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria allows everyone, including the Fulani the choice of residing at any part of the country.

According to a statement signed by him, “I wish to condemn in the strongest terms possible the recent call by the Northern Group to Fulani people living in Southern part of Nigeria to leave the area and return to the North”.

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje also condemned the order and reiterated that every Nigerian should be free to live anywhere peacefully.

The call by the northern youth group, supported by the Northern Elders Forum was equally criticised by the federal government when it gave a contrary order and asked the Fulani herdsmen to ignore the calls to leave Southern Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja said: “All citizens of Nigeria are free to move and live within any part of the country they please, whether or not they are originally from there.

“In line with our country’s constitution, the government of Nigeria and the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will protect citizens of Nigeria wherever they find themselves.

“No one has the right to ask anyone or group to depart from any part of the country, whether north, south, east or west.”

The president questioned the intentions of the NEF and the other so-called leaders in delving into issues with unsolicited, ill-intentioned advice.

He said: “They have no one’s authority to make such pronouncements. The polarising role of the Northern Elders Forum and all other groups dabbling into issues of security to score cheap political points has for long been a sore point in Nigeria’s body polity.

“They should not be allowed to mislead anyone, least of all the Fulani herders.

“The Buhari administration is fully devoted to finding a lasting solution to the herder-farmer clashes in different parts of Nigeria- one that would be acceptable to all the parties involved.”

The president, therefore, called on all Nigerians to help keep the peace in the country, the statement from the President was indeed quite reassuring but should it stop at that. At first, it was a quit notice for Igbo to vacate the northern region by the CNG supported by the same elders group, then ultimatum by the same group for the president to revisit the suspended RUGA saga and now and order for Fulani herdsmen from the South to return back to the North for safety of their lives by the same youth group and again supported by the same elders forum.

The sequence of Quit notice, ultimatum and now order requires thorough investigation calls for a need for peaceful coexistence which must be paramount, and any thing capable of causing otherwise must be looked into seriously.

The need to engage in activities or actions that will bind Nigerians together, rather than those that divide them should be given utmost priority in the interest of one Nigeria.