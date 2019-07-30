Drug Abuse And The Crime Epidemic

Travelling across country by road has become indeed scary. The roads are bad to say the least, but the real danger is the fact that most drivers, particularly commercial drivers, “shine their eyes well well” before they start out on their journeys!

Motorparks across the nation have become points of drug and alcohol sales. I actually live near such a terminus and I can tell you that it is bad. I live in Asokoro, close to AYA roundabout, which has become a taxi and bus terminus of sorts. Drivers hangout while waiting for their turns. While they hangout, they consume all sorts of substance. Right in the park, you can see them consuming all manner of ‘hot drinks’ and smoking Indian hemp.

Cough syrup bottles litter the ground while tramadol is openly sold and washed down with all manners of ‘hot drinks’ laced with herbs and the like. You can now understand why cab and bus drivers often behave as if they are possessed. Indeed, they are.

Sadly enough, students are left out in this new craze for mind-bending drugs. Universities, those citadels of learning are fast becoming palaces for drug dealers and drugged out students who have no value for human lives. Most people don’t seem to get that the student cult culture is also a drug culture. Their initiations always involve heavy alcohol and drug use.

It is their heavy drug use that numb their feelings to the point that they can without qualms behead fellow students who happen to be members of opposing cult groups.

When you consider the rise in horrendous and despicable crime in our clime, you realise how much drugs has degraded public morality and the sanity of the 20 to 50-year-olds!

Women are not exempted either. Indeed, NDLEA has a report that Kano alone consumes above 3 million bottles of Codeine laced cough syrup annually. It is now common to find girls as little as 12 smoking Indian hemp in the open. Indeed, recently, I visited a friend in Karu area and the sight he showed me flabbergasted and suckered me. He took me to his bedroom window through which we could look down into a neighbourhood joint. I could see school children in uniform buying and smoking Indian hemp. I could also see nursing mothers with babies on their backs smoking hemp and drinking ‘paraga’!

Indeed, we have an epidemic in our hands. We have an epidemic that has deep ramifications for the future of our country as well as for our security as a people.

And that is why all hands must be on deck to check the menace of drug abuse. However, the reality is that the joint owners pay protection money to the various agencies. How can anyone explain away the impunity and the brazenness with which these drug sellers operate!

Which is why this column must commend the NDLEA for their serial attempts to rise to the occasion. That agency, despite the drug abuse epidemic, is doing so much with minimal resources but we must move from prosecution to prevention. We must move above apprehension of drug abusers to counselling and reduction of vulnerable groups.

We must continue to draw attention to the drug epidemic, an epidemic that is really threatening families and putting vulnerable kids in psychiatric wards. These are kids who should otherwise be in schools and universities.

From recent statistics, Nigeria is the highest consumer of cannabis in the world. A WHO report indicates that Nigeria has the highest number of cannabis smokers in the world. Couple that with cocaine, tramadol, codeine and you have a fair idea why crime is also on the rise.

Codeine cough syrup and other prescriptive drugs have become as termed, the new cancer ravaging women and girls in parts of the country.

Many commentators have said that abuse of codeine syrup and other controlled drugs currently constituted the greatest challenge faced by youths and drug officers in Nigeria.

A recent report noted that there were several reports of young girls in tertiary institutions alarmingly abusing Codeine cough syrup.

This problem is destroying even the mothers in homes as they use same codeine and other drugs as an escape from their abusive relationships and invariably get hooked on them.

Is anyone therefore surprised at the spate of domestic violence that is ravaging the land?

It is time we all woke up to the fact that drugs have made a grand entry into our cities, our towns, our villages and possibly our homes. And unless we face up and take steps to contain the scourge, it may, like corruption overcome us.

The various obvious fact is the influence of foreign media, but there is also the fact that parental supervision have become weak, coupled with the fact that our children have very little to look up to. Their lives are basically hopeless and filled with void and hopelessness. Unfortunately, many young people resort to drugs in their bid to find solace in a frightening world.

As parents, as a society, we must move beyond lip service in this matter. We must also move beyond denial and face up to the appalling statistic of high drug use in our society.

–Aluta Continua!