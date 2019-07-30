NEWS
Edo Assembly: Senate Orders Obaseki To Issue Fresh Proclamation Letter
The Senate on Tuesday ordered Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki to issue a fresh proclamation letter on the 7th Edo House of Assembly.
The senate also ordered that the Clerk of the Edo House of Assembly should inform all 24 members elect via electronic/print media of the new inauguration date after receiving the proclamation letter from the governor.
Details later…
MOST READ
Huawei H1 Revenue Rises By 23% Despite US Trade Restriction
‘With PMB Re-elecion, There’s Hope For Nigeria’
INEC To Ensure Adequate Security For Bayelsa, Kogi Polls
Why I Won’t Install A Successor – PMB
Abiola Presidency Would Have Spared Nigerians Of Ethno- Religious Tensions – PMB
As Orji Trudges On With Legislative Agenda
Obaseki Hailed For Denying Politicians Access To Edo’s Treasury
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Jubilation In Kogi As Gov Bello Clears Salary Arrears
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Accident Claims 15 Along Akwanga-Keffi Road
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Dialogue Only Solution To Nigeria’s Security Challenges – Abdulsalami
-
SPONSORED19 hours ago
“Warning To Men: 3 Foods You Must Avoid And What To Do If You Want To Be Stronger & Last Up To 28 Minutes In Bed!”
-
FEATURES23 hours ago
Presidential Retreat: As PMB Sets The Pace For Next Level
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Senate Confirms Ministerial Nominees Today
-
FEATURES23 hours ago
Discordant Tunes Trail Call For Herdsmen’s Return To The North
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Unified Exchange Rate May Trigger Inflation – CBN