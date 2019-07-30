Edojobs, German Devt Agency, PIND Train 200 Youths On Solar Technology

The Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs) in collaboration with the Partnership Initiative in the Niger Delta (PIND) and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH or GIZ (a German development agency) has commenced a four-week training for 200 Edo youths on solar technology.

The first batch of 100 Youths commenced training at Edo Innovation Hub in Benin City, the state capital, which is billed to last for two weeks while another batch of 100 youths will follow suit. The Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Professional Course includes modules in BIPV, design, sales, installation, troubleshooting, operation and maintenance.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Job Creation and Skills Development, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, said the training is an opportunity for youths to contribute to solving the energy crisis in the country and also eke out a decent living.

“Edo State Governor is focused on ensuring people get power to run their businesses in the state. The target of the training is young people in Edo State and we want to expose them to employment opportunities. Our focus is to ensure we equip Edo youths with skills, knowledge and ensure they stand on their own to become entrepreneurs or get jobs”.

Manager, PIND, Dr. Teslim Giwa, said the programme is aimed at developing a workforce to support the solar PV industry, noting that it is targeted at youths who don’t have the required skills for employment.

“The course is also focused on addressing some of the issues around migration within the region and country at large. Graduands from this course over the next four weeks will become entrepreneurs, distributors, service agents for solar technology or become business owners.”

“We have laboratory set up here where the participants engage in practicals. We will have a trip to Appropriate Technology Enabled Developments (ATED) Center in Warri, established by PIND to manage projects and technology that can support economic development in the Niger Delta. We will also visit the solar farm at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE) to experience the real-life application of solar technology.”