Entrepreneur Urges Women To Participate In Politics, Economy

A female entrepreneur/founder of Association of Virtuous Women in Pilgrims and Tourism, Lady Scholastical Schwimmer, has advised Nigeria women to take active part in politics and economy in order to attract the required benefits.

Speaking when she received an award from a Ghanaian-based Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics, Schwimmer noted that Nigeria would be better if more women participate in politics and in the economic fronts.

She noted that that relegating to the background of politics and economy is one of the banes of Nigeria’s development challenges adding that not until women are part of the mainstream of the politics and economic development, moving forward might remain a mirage.

Schwimmer described the award by the institute as another cap that would encourage her to continue with the good works.

While conferring the award of fellow on Schwimmer, the executive director of the institute, Dr. Richards Kpoku Aquate, had explained that the award was aimed at encouraging her to continue with people oriented services, especially for women.

Aquate added that the female entrepreneur was selected after the institute had conducted an investigative profiling of her activities which he described as a multiple national personality.

“Schwimmer activities show that she is a personality full of ideas that need to be encouraged in order for her to sustain the good works. Her name and offices have never been found wanting in any financial malpractices, abuse of office, indictment or misconduct of any kind. All these indices attest to reasons why you have been specially recognized by our institute.”