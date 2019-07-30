Everton Agree £27.5M Moise Kean Fee With Juventus

Everton have agreed a transfer fee of £27.5m, potentially rising to £36.6m with Juventus for striker Moise Kean, according to Sky in Italy

The 19-year old Italy international could earn around £52,000 per week, it is reported, with a medical possible as early as Wednesday.

The deal is expected to include a buy-back clause for Juve, and the fee could potentially rise to £36.6m.

Kean scored six Serie A goals in 13 appearances last season and has also played three times for Italy, scoring twice.

The deal would be Everton’s fourth signing of the summer having secured Andre Gomes from Barcelona, Jonas Lossl from Huddersfield and Fabian Delph from Manchester City.