Exclusion Of Youth From Governance

In Nigeria, for the youth, history keeps repeating itself when it comes to sharing of the commonwealth. This is more glaring in the sphere of elective and non-elective offices. Since the Second Republic till now, the Nigerian youth have continued to hold on to the wrong end of the stick. The situation was better in the colonial and immediate post-colonial era when the nationalists were mostly in their 20s and 30s. In a way, it can be said that the plight of the youth in Nigeria today is self-inflicted as most of them will prefer to be personal assistants, a euphemism for thugs, than engage in meaningful activities germane to national development.

Most of the contemporary youth, though better educated on paper than their compatriots of the First Republic, lack the intellectual rigour and ideological bent of those supposed less educated Nigerians. That, however, in the opinion of this newspaper, does not justify the side-stepping of the younger generation of Nigerians in governance that has become the norm in the nation’s political arrangement.

From the judiciary to the legislature and the executive arms of government, the distribution of offices is always tilted in favour of the older generation. The recent ministerial list President Muhammadu Buhari presented to the Senate for screening and confirmation, which was expected to be a departure from the old order, has rather strengthened the elders’ grip on power and dimmed the rising hope among the youth that they would no longer be left out of the country’s power equation. And this is in spite of the Not-too-Young-To-Run law in place.

In the days and months preceding the 2019 general elections, there were flurry of activity in the political space where the two dominant political parties – All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – made serious campaign issues of women and youth matters. Promises and overtures were made to younger Nigerians who erroneously believed that their time has come and mobilised support for the contestants.

We recall that while receiving the leaders of the Not- Too- Young –To- Run Group, on a thank you visit for signing the bill into law in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Buhari explained his reasons for assenting to the bill and pleaded with the youths to support him for a second term by deferring their interest in the presidency till after 2019. Thereafter, the President promised to give Nigerian women and youth more appointments when he is re-elected.

It was against this backdrop that the APC youth group submitted a list of 100 nominees for ministerial and other offices to the president for consideration. It was a well-articulated list, even though bogus, it prioritised competence and Nigeria’s diversity. Unfortunately and disturbingly, not one ministerial nominee is below 40 years, the youngest being 44. The women are also poorly represented in the incoming cabinet, as their number merely increased by one from six in Buhari’s first term to seven in the current dispensation.

This total exclusion of the youth from the new cabinet is an ill-wind that will blow no one any good. We have reasons to believe that the situation can still be remedied. As a listening president, we call on the Nigerian leader to assign at least a ministerial slot to the youth to assuage their current feelings of marginalisation, neglect and a continuation of the use-and-dump syndrome of past leaders.

There is no denying the fact that among Nigerian youth are to be found some of the most articulate, competent, capable and eminently qualified to hold any position in the country. The President is in a position to kick-start the implementation of the Not- Too- Young- To- Run Law.

Acting otherwise, in our view, will contradict the letter and spirit of that law. Not to mention the promise of an inclusive political process in favour of the youth.

It is obvious to most discerning Nigerians that the ministerial list is neither inclusive nor representative of the segment of the population that voted for the President – youths, women and persons with disabilities.

That the All Progressives Congress (APC) Next Level roadmap prioritised inclusion in government by promising more youth appointments, makes it expedient for the Buhari administration to appoint some youth in his cabinet and other key positions. To push aside the youth at a time many young people are in command of power elsewhere across the globe does not portray Nigeria as a nation and a people ready for change. Therefore, we plead with President Buhari to revisit his ministerial list and at least appoint a youth as minister.