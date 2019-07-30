NEWS
Former Tehran Mayor Sentenced To Death For Killing Wife
Former Tehran Mayor, Mohammad Najafi, has been sentenced to death for killing his wife, spokesman of Iran’s Judiciary, Gholam Hossein Esmaili, said on Tuesday.
The sentence can be appealed in Iran’s supreme court, IRNA news agency quoted Esmaili as saying.
Mitra Ostad, the second wife of Najafi, was shot dead on March 28 at her home in the northern district of the Iranian capital
Najafi confessed to the murder, blaming it on family dispute.
Najafi, an Iranian reformist politician, has been the mayor of Tehran for eight months until April 2018.
Before his detention on May 28, he also served as an advisor in the cabinet of the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
MOST READ
Huawei H1 Revenue Rises By 23% Despite US Trade Restriction
‘With PMB Re-elecion, There’s Hope For Nigeria’
INEC To Ensure Adequate Security For Bayelsa, Kogi Polls
Why I Won’t Install A Successor – PMB
Abiola Presidency Would Have Spared Nigerians Of Ethno- Religious Tensions – PMB
As Orji Trudges On With Legislative Agenda
Obaseki Hailed For Denying Politicians Access To Edo’s Treasury
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Jubilation In Kogi As Gov Bello Clears Salary Arrears
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Accident Claims 15 Along Akwanga-Keffi Road
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Dialogue Only Solution To Nigeria’s Security Challenges – Abdulsalami
-
SPONSORED19 hours ago
“Warning To Men: 3 Foods You Must Avoid And What To Do If You Want To Be Stronger & Last Up To 28 Minutes In Bed!”
-
FEATURES23 hours ago
Presidential Retreat: As PMB Sets The Pace For Next Level
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Senate Confirms Ministerial Nominees Today
-
FEATURES23 hours ago
Discordant Tunes Trail Call For Herdsmen’s Return To The North
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Unified Exchange Rate May Trigger Inflation – CBN