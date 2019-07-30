Gov Lalong Appoints Macham As Director Of Press

Plateau State governor, Barr. Simon Lalong has appointed Makut Simon Macham as Director of Press Affairs.

The appointment is contained in a statement signed by Richard Tokma the acting secretary to the state government.

The statement said that Macham Makut, a seasoned journalist holds a Doctorate Degree in Media Arts and who until this appointment was the manager news and current affairs at NTA News 24, Abuja.

It added that the appointment is with immediate effect.