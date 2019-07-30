NEWS
HEDA Accuse Lagos, Zamfara Of Violating NFIU Rule On LG Funds
Human and Environmental Development Agenda, (HEDA) has accused Lagos and Zamfara States of gross violation of the new Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, (NFIU) guidelines on disbursement of funds belonging to local councils.
HEDA in a petition to the NFIU signed by its Chairman, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju asked the anti-corruption unit to investigate the diversion of Local Government funds by the governments of the two states.
The Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) and the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit, (NFIU) had issued guidelines that all the 774 Local Government Councils of Nigeria must get their statutory allocations as released by the Federal Ministry of Finance without the state governments tampering with them.
Citing data from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), HEDA said state governments continue their serial rape on LG funds.
In the petition, HEDA stated that, ‘’Between 2010 and 2018 for instance, OAGF said State Governments had unchecked access to N14,708,838,964,375— about N14.71 trillion worth of funds meant for local councils between 2010 and 2018.
“On the 9th July, 2019 that barely a month after the Nigeria Finance Intelligence Unit (NFIU) issued guidelines barring State Governments from touching funds meant for the third tier of government, it was reported that the Lagos State government deducted hundreds of millions from Local Governments’ allocation for June 2019.”
