NEWS
I Won’t Name My Successor – PMB
President Muhammadu Buhari has said he would not name who will likely replace him in 2023.
He spoke while receiving the members of the Progressive in Academics (Pro-Acad) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The group had asked him to start grooming a youth who will replace him when his second term tenure expires in 2023.
Buhari said that identifying anybody as his successor will create problems for him.
He also warned that nobody should think he can just become a President overnight.
Recalling his three previous failed attempts, he said that to become a President takes a lot of hard work.
The President also blamed state governments for the state of the Al-majiri system in the country.
