ICRC Distributes Items To 27,000 Displaced Persons In Borno

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has distributed relief materials to 27,000 persons displaced in the ongoing armed conflicts in Borno.

Mr Sadiq Umar, the ICRC’s Communication Officer, said this on Tuesday in a statement in Maiduguri.

He said the items were distributed to the more than 4,300 households with an estimated population of 27,000 people, adding that the beneficiaries were taking refuge at Monguno.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Monguno is the headquarters of Monguno Local Government Area of Borno.

Umar disclosed that the affected families fled their homes, leaving behind their personal belongings and took shelter in the over 12 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in the area.

He listed the items distributed to include mats, blankets, dresses, solar lamps, cooking equipment and hygiene kits among others.

The communication officer emphasised that the gesture was to assist the IDPs to meet their basic needs.

Umar’s statement quoted Sadiq Ahmed, the ICRC’s Economic Security Field Officer in Monguno, as saying that, “The affected families fled the violence, leaving everything behind them.

‘‘We have provided support to 4,392 families, to allow them to cover their basic needs.

“There are currently more than a dozen IDP camps in Monguno, all of which are over-stretched.

“Since December 2018, we witnessed huge influx of IDPs, mostly from Kukawa Local Government Area of the state.

‘‘They were forced out of their homes due to the hostilities and are in a dire situation.”

Ahmed added that the organisation also constructed 2,000 family shelters in some of the camps as well as supported health facilities in the area.

Also, Musa Haruna, one of the beneficiaries at the Fulatari IDP camp, said that, “for months, our people have been subjected to a lot of sufferings, most of them without a single mat to put their heads on.”