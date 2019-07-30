Connect with us
IMN Has Been Proscribed – IGP

Published

13 hours ago

on

The Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu, has officially declared that the Islamic Movement of Nigeria led by Ibraheem Zakzaky has officially been proscribed and all protests by the movement banned.

According to him, anyone associated with the IMN or furthering their agenda will be treated as a terrorist and an enemy of the state.

Details later…

