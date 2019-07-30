INEC Trains Staff To Counter Fake News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced training of its staff to counter fake news in social media.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a four-day workshop on media monitoring for some publicity officers of the commission held in Abuja, a national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr Festus Okoye said knowledge is central to communication.

“You cannot counter falsehood or fake news when you are bereft of knowledge. Some of our staff have modern communication gadgets in their offices and yet are not interested in them and hardly know how to operate them. Some of our staff are availed with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999(as amended), the Electoral Act, 2010(as amended), the Regulations and Guidelines of the Commission and other Manuals and Frameworks and yet do not make efforts to read and understand these documents,” Okoye said while explaining why the commission organised the programme.

“Society is dynamic and the laws must change and move with the dynamics of the society. The courts struck out so many pre-election matters on grounds that the said suits are exercise in futility, spent and have become an academic exercise.

“A suit is academic where it is purely theoretical, makes empty sound and, of no practical utilitarian value to the plaintiff even if judgment is given in his favour. A suit is academic if it is not related to practical situation of human nature and humanity.

“The courts struck out some of the suits because the counsel that filed some of them did not keep abreast of the law and the fact that the constitution had been amended to provide timelines for the filing and disposal of pre-election matters. I urge you to read and read widely. I urge you to listen to the television and the radio. I urge you to keep abreast of happenings in the social media. You can only help the commission maintain a stable image when you are knowledgeable, “Okoye said.

Speaking further, Okoye said, specifically, the commission must pay attention to the social media as it is unregulated and so much goes on in the social media.

“So many of our compatriots are in the social media and the social media no doubt participates in shaping public opinion relating to the work of the commission.

“If the commission cannot compete effectively on the social media, we must at least understand what goes on in the social media. The commission must study and understand the thinking of young people who constitute over 50 per cent of the registered voting population in Nigeria and what keeps them away from the polling units. Young persons are very active on the social media and yet have not succeeded in influencing in a significant way the pattern of voting in Nigeria,” he noted.