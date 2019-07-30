Insurgency: “Investigate Pre-Shipment Inspection Cancellation Order” 

Protesters Tuesday stormed Kaduna to demonstrate over the failing economic situation in the nation allying the fear that the war against insurgency may not end so soon if situation is not addressed.

They group therefore urged Nigeria’s Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, to urgently set up committees to investigate the pre-shipment inspection which was cancelled by the authority of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) during the tenure of Alhaji Dikko Inde, former Comptroller of Customs.

Addresing newsmen during the protest, the group under the auspices of Social Integrity Network, (SIN) said: “If Nigeria government is really serious about the fight insurgency, they must revisit the matter and reverse the action with immediate effect, stressing that it is through this means that dangerous weapons are finding their ways into the country.

“Despite all the money being spent on insurgency operations, the federal government is yet to overcome the ugly challenges which has ravaged many states in the northeast while many innocent souls have been lost”, the group said.

The group’s Spokesperson, Mallam Ibrahim Issa, who addressed journalists shortly after the rally noted that, “It is our desire to swiftly respond against the looming crises of economic sabotage which is posing serious threat to the means of livelihood of average Nigerians.

“It would be recalled that recently, we all woke up to a widely spread news reports by a group under the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, (MAN). i.e Galvanised Iron and Steel Manufacturers Association, (GISMA) with the alert of plans to lay off 20,000 workforces into the labour market.

“The 30 days warning alert was given due to the collapse of some sectors of Nigeria economy precipitated by massive smuggling of substandard products into Nigeria, targeted at collapsing the local manufacturers.”

Issa further added that “Our investigation has revealed that smuggled substandard steel products have flooded every nooks and crannies of Nigeria thereby subjecting local manufacturers to serious economic and social investment misfortune.

“Our Questions now is that: What are the agencies saddled with these responsibilities such as the Nigeria Customs Service and Standard Organization of Nigeria doing about it in order to support President Muhammadu Buhari in his efforts to industrialize the nation?”

“Information at our disposal is that some member-companies under GISMA are planning to start shedding their workforce under the euphemism of ‘stood off’, workforce rationalization and outright sacking of workers because they are yet to get meaningful success in their plights of ridding the nation off smuggling and illegal importation activities.

“Save our souls, save the souls of the masses, save the efforts of our local manufacturers” the group stressed.