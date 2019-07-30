Kogi Gov’ship: Jibrin Demands Direct Primary For APC

A governorship aspirant for Kogi State governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Admiral Usman Jibrin (rtd), has appealed to the National Working Committee (NWC), of the party to adopt the direct method of selecting its flag bearer for the November 16, election.

Addressing a huge crowd of party supporters weekend at Ayingba, in Dekina local government area of Kogi State where he formally declared his intention to run for the election, Admiral Jibrin noted that using the indirect method of primary would not be fair to other aspirants.

He explained that hundreds of political office holders slated to vote during the primary are appointed by the governor who is equally an aspirant adding that, “he who pays the piper dictates the tune”.

According to him, “If fairness, equality and justice still remain the policy of our great party, the APC, a level playing ground should be employed by adopting the direct method of the selection of the standard bearer”.

On his ambition to govern the state, former Chief of Naval Staff said that the pinnacle of development of a state depends on the leadership which he has observed is grossly lacking in the state, promising to provide a more purposeful and focused governance to Kogi State.

Jibrin, reminded the people that “the creation of Kogi State was to address the total neglect suffered by the people of the old Kabba province and it is regrettable that all the efforts of some of the past leaders geared towards moving the state forward have been thwarted by those who accidentally found themselves in power today.”

While giving a posthumous commendation to late Prince Abubakar Audu whom he described as a pacesetter and a political icon, who is yet to be equalled by those that have succeeded him, he said, “Audu gave rise to Kogi State, he made it what it is today.”

He commended Hon James Abiodun Faleke who was the running mate to the late APC candidate in the 2015 election for his steadfastness by maintaining Prince Audu’s political structure.

Admiral Jibrin lamented that since the inception of the present administration salaries and pensions were never regular and if paid were in percentages, adding that for the past three years workers in the state celebrated Christmas and Sallah festivities without salaries and pensions for the retirees.

According to him, Kogi State that is endowed with human and natural resources failed to be self reliant as those in charge of affairs believe only in the allocation from the federation account which is usually mismanaged and squandered.

“Kogi needs a competent, visionary and experienced leadership to fulfill the hope of the led,” the aspirant maintained.

He also alleged that the state government has been busy gyrating with the allocations and forgot to draw the attention of the federal government to the dilapidated infrastructure in the state.

Jibrin promised to run an all encompassing government that will bring all the people together without discrimination on grounds of age, gender, religion, section or creed.

While commenting on thuggery, the retired Naval Chief said the ongoing political gangsterism and intimidation would not help the present administration to succeed in its attempt to sit tight in office.