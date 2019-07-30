Make Lagos Unsafe For Criminals, Sanwo-Olu Tells Police, Security Agencies

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday urged policemen and security operatives in the state to ensure that criminals do not have breathing space in the state.

The Governor spoke during his visits to Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Ikeja and the Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit in Oshodi and other agencies in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said the security of lives and property remained the topmost priority of his administration, tasking the security operatives in all formations not to spare any effort in keeping the peace in Lagos.

He said Lagos must not be a safe haven for crimes, directing the officers to maintain constant security surveillance across the state and flush out criminals from their hideouts.

The Governor, however, cautioned the officers against impunity in the discharge of their duties, urging them to carry out their responsibility with humility and interact with residents in manners that would uphold respect for human rights.

Sanwo-Olu visited the security facilities in company of the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Folashade Jaji, Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, Deputy Chief of Statt, Mr. Gboyega Soyannwo, and the Executive Secretary of Lagos Security Trust Fund (LSTF), Hon. Abdul-Rasaq Balogun.

Sanwo-Olu said the residents deserved a premium quality of security to justify the resources being committed by the state to fund security agencies’ operations.

He said: “To whom much is given, much is expected. I want to all people of Lagos to feel the operation of the new improved RRS, which must ensure that criminals and people that have criminal intention do not have a space in communities across Lagos. We are aware of the efficient operations of our security outfits, but we must raise the bar of policing in our communities to re-assure residents and investors of their security.’’