Ministry, Institute Partner On Gemstones Development In Nigeria

The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD) has entered into an agreement with the Gemological Institute of Nigeria (GIN) to design and implement a strategy for the development of jewelry and gemstone in Nigeria.

Project coordinator, Mineral Sector Support For Economic Diversification (MinDiver), Mr Linus Adie, in a statement said the move was aimed at developing a sustainable master plan that would help in poverty alleviation, job and wealth creation through the development of a vibrant jewelry and gemstone industry in Nigeria.

He noted that MinDiver would commence the process by embarking on huge sensitisation for cooperation from everyone in the industry since Nigeria has the population – hence a huge market if the industry was properly harnessed.

Adie, while speaking at the event in Abuja, stressed that part of the design would hinge on the expansion of the local market, skills acquisition and training of artisans, and to specifically cater for the yearnings of the Nigerian market.

“In the long run, Nigeria is looking at developing a template like that of India, Srilanka and Germany where in a jewelry or gemstone workshop there is a one stop shop where someone does design, another cutting, and someone else is involved in crafting etc in one location,” he said.

The project coordinator also said that since the plan was to make jewelry – making spread to many states in Nigeria, one of the critical components of the development plan was to organise vocational training for artisans across board.

Responding, senior consultant of Germany- based Project Consult, and member of GFA Consulting Group, Heinz-Josef Seegers, said the group would come into the Nigerian jewelry and gemstone industry with high quality jewelry experts who have over 15 years relevant experience in the industry to help create and expand the jewelry making market in the Nigerian.