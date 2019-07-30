Nasarawa Inaugurates 15-Man Investment, Economic Council

The Nasarawa State government has inaugurated a 15-man Investment and Economic Advisory Council to chat the way forward for the economic development of the state.

Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State inaugurated the council at the Conference Hall of Government House, Lafia, yesterday.

Members of the council include Prof. Konyisola Ajayi, SAN as chairman, Ibrahim Magaji as secretary. Other members are Abubakar Mohammed, Adeyemi Dipeola, Roberts Orya, Gen Ahmed Aboki and Faisal Shu’aib.

Others are Lazarus Angbazo, Kasim Hussein, Adamu Aliyu, Imaan Ibrahim, Dikko Bala, George Manuike, Roseline Kela and Ibrahim Abdullahi.

Gov Sule, while speaking at the inauguration charged the team to be proactive and work to achieve the development aspiration of the state.

The governor described the team as ‘Global Citizens’ and hinted that the council is independent and advisory. He however assured government’s support to enable it carry out its assignment.

Sule, who outlined 14 terms of reference for the council, said they would work throughout the period of his administration.

“In carrying out these enormous responsibilities, the council is to be guided by the following terms of reference: support and advise the government on the development of policies, programmes and strategies which will encourage investment and economic development of the state.

“Advise Government on matters relating to the attraction of domestic and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the state; and act as ambassadors for investment initiatives and advise on competitive issues, policies and programmes. Provide advisory roles according to their specialised industry as appropriate and relevant in guiding and shaping the government’s economic vision,” he said.

Chairman of the council, Prof Konyisola Ajayi SAN, in a vote of thanks, urged the state government to exercise courage and conviction, by standing with the committee to accomplish its task.