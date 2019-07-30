NCC Committed To Fiscal Responsibility – Danbatta

The executive vice chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta has assured that the commission remains committed to its fiscal responsibilities as enshrined in the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2007 (FRA 2007).

He gave the assurance when he received a delegation from MTN led by its group president, Rob Shuter, who paid him a courtesy visit at the commission’s head office in Abuja.

He said the NCC, known for its fairness, firmness, forthrightness and transparency in its regulatory activities in the telecommunication sector, had been consistent in its compliance with the FRA 2007, adding he expected licensed operators in the country to also fulfill all their licensing obligations, among others.

He noted that the commission recently remitted N51.3 billion to the Federal Government’s Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) in the first quarter of 2019 in compliance with the FRA 2007. He said the payment represented “payment on account” in respect of operating surplus and spectrum assignment fee collected, both of which, he said, were due to the government as at April 30, 2019.

Danbatta further explained that the amount remitted represented a 0.92 per cent increase from the first quarter of the last year, stressing that this year’s first quarter contribution is also 0.26 per cent more than the figure (9.85 per cent) recorded in the last quarter of 2018.

In his response, the chief executive officer of MTN Nigeria, Ferdinand Moolman who was part of the MTN delegation commended the commission for its transparent role in regulating the industry. He also informed the EVC that, in line with the ongoing preparation for accommodating the use of emerging technologies on its network, “MTN Nigeria has begun technical test runs of its 5G services for future deployment.”