NGO Calls For More Attention To N/Delta Communities

A non-governmental organisation, SING Foundation has challenged federal government to pay more attention to Niger Delta communities in order to address the issues of youth restiveness and environmental degradation in the region.

Executive director of SING, Idris Usman made the appeal yesterday in Abuja during a media parley on the activities of the foundation and issues concerning Niger Delta region.

He urged government to investigate and set up tight regulations in the region, while charging the communities to cooperate with oil companies and government by speaking out if the need arises.

“There are so many things that the federal government need to start doing in Niger delta. There are some communities that are in sorrow state and nobody is talking about them. They cannot farm or fish and how do they survive without land? We are calling on the federal government to send an investigative team to look at Niger Delta and every village that require a clean up to pay attention to them,” he said.

He further revealed that the organisation has concluded plans to train students in ICT as part of its efforts to advocate for improvement of lives in the region. “A total of 40 students in secondary school will this August receive training on basic and intermediate software coding. The training exercise, which is scheduled to run from 5th to 30th of August, is expected to provide the children life skills in ICT, a relevant tool for survival in the 21st century.

“We believe that our efforts to stimulate interest in ICT among young persons will on the long run grow a generation of technology savvy youths in the Niger Delta and Nigeria,” he said.

He further called on government to ensure that more Nigerian youths are steered towards technology to bridge the gap between our technological advancement and that of other climes where children contribute to the economy using technology.

The director of project, Itari Turner added that SING will provide the trainees with avenue where they will be able to source for the funding. After that, the best students would be equipped with the facilities and gadgets like computer system.