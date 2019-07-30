‘No Directive For Fresh Proclamation Of Edo Assembly’

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, described as false and misleading report that President Muhammadu Buhari directed him to issue a fresh letter of Proclamation to the Edo State House of Assembly.

Recall that the Edo State House of Assembly has been enmeshed in crisis following the inauguration of some lawmakers loyal to Governor Obaseki.

Obaseki in an apparent reaction to a newspaper report not (LEADERSHIP) quoting Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State that Buhari had directed Obaseki to issue a fresh letter of proclamation said the report was false and misleading.

The governor in statement issued by his special adviser on Media and Communications, Crusoe Osagie, said the report was the handiwork of hirelings sponsored to mislead and misinform the public.

According to the governor’s aide: “We wish to state categorically that the story is false as there is no Presidential directive to the Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, to issue a fresh proclamation.

“President Muhammadu Buhari that we know is a law-abiding leader who will not issue directives that contradict the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.

“The Nigerian Constitution 1999 as amended, mandates state governors to issue proclamation only once for the inauguration of their Houses of Assembly and the Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has dutifully performed this function.

“The publication is one of the many efforts by agents and hirelings sponsored by entrenched interests in the state whose stranglehold on the state’s resources has been displaced by the people-centric governance model of the Obaseki-led administration.”