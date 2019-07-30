NEWS
NSCDC Warns NURTW Factions Against Violence
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Oyo state, has warned the warring factions of the National Union of Road Transports Workers, (NURTW) and explained the role it plays during clash between the factions over the weekend in Ibadan.
The NSCDC’s Public Relations Officer, Oluwole Olusegun, in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday, said the body was established to protect lives and properties of all Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion or creed they belong and will not condone or support illegality.
The release further quoted the state Commandant, Dr. John Oyedokun Adewoye while reacting to the false allegation raised that one Ajanaku and others were kidnap by men of NSCDC.
“On that fateful day, the command received a distress call from the manager of Ashley filling station along Ife-Ibadan expressway, that some hoodlums gathered at the filling station with weapons, hence the need to deploy officers to the place.
“Immediately the hoodlums sighted NSCDC operatives, some of them took to their heels while one of the ring leaders named Ajanaku and two others were apprehended and handed over to Operation Burst Commander for further investigation.
“There has never been a time any civil defence officer was trained to beat, harass or molest any lawful individual as alleged by the said Ajanaku.” It reads.
While encouraging the people of the state not to lose their trusts in the NSCDC, he added that none of his personnel was attached to Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi popularly known as Auxiliary.
“NURTW in Oyo state has been proscribed by the state government remained banned. Moreover, NSCDC did not attached any personnel to Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi a.k.a Auxiliary as being speculated.
“Members of the public are encouraged not to be misinformed or lose their trust in NSCDC as protector of the civil populace and are urged to give timely information to nip crime in the bub across the state and the Nation in particular”, the statement reads.
