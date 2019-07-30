Okowa Swears In 17 Commissioners, Apologises To Women For Imbalance

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Tuesday in Asaba swears in 17 commissioners into his cabinet with apologies to women for not being adequately represented as commissioners.

The governor had on July 3, sworn in the first batch of eight commissioners which had one woman, Mrs Flora Alantan, as Commissioner for Women Affairs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that with the swearing-in, the number of commissioners drawn from the 25 Local Government Areas of the state is now 25 with just one woman.

NAN reports that eight commissioners have been assigned port folios while 17 were yet to get their port folios.

The commissioners assigned port folios include Mrs Flora Alatan, Chief James Augoye (Works) Mr Basil Ganagana (Energy), Mr Peter Mrakpor (Justice) and Prof. Patrick Muoboghare(Higher Education)

Others are Chief Festus Ochonogor (Housing), Chief Chika Ossai (Commerce and Industry) and Chief Patrick Ukah (Basic and Secondary Education)

Those yet to get port folios include Messrs Fidelis Tilije, Lawrence Ejiofor, Pere Gbe, Julius Egbedi, Churchill Amagada, Arthur Akpowowo, Martin Okonta, Charles Aniagwu and Ifeanyi Egwuyanga.

Others are Dr Mordi Ononye, Messrs Movie Oghoore, Emmanuel Amgbabuba, Gbubemi Ikolo, Matthew Tsekiri, Christian Onogba, Omamofe Pirah and Henry Sakpra.

Okowa, while performing the function, said that the political appointment was not favourable to women and had tendered apology while pledging a better representation for women in subsequent appointments.

He however, said that it was a very rigorous task for him to select the commissioners given the pressure and the many qualified persons in the state.

He said though it was not possible to give everybody appointment but that he would do all within his power to ensure that more people were accommodated.

The governor charged the appointees to ensure that they humbled themselves, respected and carried everybody along.

“I want to apologise to women, it is not easy to balance out the various pressure from our local government areas but I want to reassure the women that in other areas of appointments, I will bring my discretion in fullest that women will be adequately represented.

“We are sorry everybody cannot be a commissioner, this administration will strive to ensure that all who laboured will be rewarded.

“To the commissioners, be humble; being a commissioner does not mean you are better than others, it is a call to higher responsibility, hence you must resist temptation to look down on others.

“Again, always bear in mind that power is transient, after your tenure as commissioner, you cannot but go back home, whether you will be well received, depends on how you conducted yourselves,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the commissioners, Tilije thanked God and the governor for finding them worthy to serve in his cabinet.

He pledged their resolve to work assiduously to justify the essence of the appointment.