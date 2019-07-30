Okowa To Labour: Proffer Solutions To Nation’s Challenges

Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa has urged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to also proffer solutions to challenges facing the country saying it will take the collective responsibilities of all Nigerians to reposition the country for greatness.

Governor Okowa made the call yesterday in Asaba when the president of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba led members of the union to pay him a congratulatory visit.

According to the governor, “Nigeria is in such a state that we need the cooperation of all to be able to succeed and I think that when we get into national discourse, it is important for us to think nationally and to be able to offer our ideas to government.

“I also believe that no one person has all the answers; there is a lot that the workers can actually bring to the table when it concerns national development; so, I want to plead that in the course of your engagement with government, beyond the issues of workers welfare, it is necessary to talk about Nigeria and its economy,” he noted.

“It is important to offer solutions as to what you think can be done to make this country better because, it is our responsibility, our contributions and prayers that will help grow this nation far beyond where it is today,” he said, adding.

“no matter what the challenges we may be facing as a country, I still see a bright future for our nation and it is going to involve the collective will of all Nigerians to decide that we need to stay committed to this nation and to do our best to make this nation great.”

The governor who commended the NLC for the congratulatory visit, attributed most of the successes recorded by his administration to the cooperation of Deltans and the organised labour, stating, “Our workers have done a lot for us; I cannot ask for a greater partnership because, I believe that they are partnering with us in all aspect of governance and I am truly proud of them.”

“I always tell them (workers) that the fact that you are partners and sitting down to talk with government does not take anything away from you, rather, it helps to provide even more help because, if there is openness, there will be understanding; sometimes changes do not occur immediately, but we can always think together and structure the implementation of whatever needs to be done and that helps in bettering the governance of the state and it also, helps to improve communication between the government and workers and vice versa,” the governor stated.

He took time to enumerate some of the achievements of his administration and what has spurred him in taking some actions, asserting that his administration will at all times, take decisions that will be of benefit to all Deltans and humanity.

Earlier, the president of the NLC, Comrade Wabba had said that the congratulatory visit was necessary because of the friendly disposition of Governor Okowa to issues concerning workers.

“I have a lot on records to justify my statement that you run a labour-friendly government; your leadership has proven that where there is the will, God will prepare the way as you have ensured prompt payment of salaries, the contributory health insurance scheme which has made healthcare facilities available to workers, provision of houses for workers, taking care of the needs of pensioners, among numerous others are worthy of commendation,” Comrade Wabba said.