NEWS
Osinbajo To Chair Abuja National Security Summit
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is set to chair a three-day National Security Summit on the dreadful security situation and violent crimes in Nigeria being organised by Global Initiative for African Development (GIFAD) in collaboration with Political Leaders Advocacy Group (PLAG) will hold this three-day National Summit in Abuja.
The conference, scheduled to hold from 2nd-4th of September 2019 in Abuja, will explore the most pressing issues concerning security and also deliberate and proffer solutions on the incessant killings, kidnapping and banditry ravaging the country.
Briefing journalists on the summit, the chairman, GIFAD Summit Organising Committee, Ambassador Johnson Adesida said the state of insecurity in Nigeria has reached an alarming level to the extent that most people are afraid Nigeria is sitting on a time-bomb and at the brink of annihilation.
“Today, things have worsened and Nigerians must find answers to the multiplying questions. The tide has changed, as terrorism has degenerated into banditry, kidnapping, robbery, sporadic shooting and killing of civilians by unidentified gunmen.
Nigeria is really in a state of terror and people are resorting to self-help or leaving the country since the situation looks to have gotten out of police and other security apparatuses’ control,” he said.
Also speaking, Dr Onwubuya Breakforth, former Presidential candidate of the Freedom and Justice Party (FJP), who doubles as the chairman of PLAG said the summit will bring about 800 stakeholders to dialogue on security situation and will also have all the security chiefs, political elites and traditional rulers in attendance.
MOST READ
Rotary Club Wuse 2 Moves Against Child Abuse, Depression Amongst Youths
Edojobs, German Devt Agency, PIND Train 200 Youths On Solar Technology
Ogunleye Was Pure Afenifere, Says Tinubu
Gbajabiamila Brokers Peace Between FG, Resident Doctors
Abiodun Mourns Ogun Former Deputy Governor, Ogunleye
INEC Trains Staff To Counter Fake News
Fowler Tasks Nigerians On Security
MOST POPULAR
- CRIME24 hours ago
Gunmen Kill Kebbi Bizman, Abduct Daughter-in-law
- CRIME24 hours ago
Soldier Detained For Stabbing Driver To Death In Edo
- NEWS17 hours ago
We Will Not Help PDP, Atiku With Witnesses – INEC
- NEWS18 hours ago
Lawmaker Wants PMB To Appoint FCT Indigene As Minister
- SPORTS24 hours ago
I’m Happy Again, Says Iheanacho
- POLITICS20 hours ago
Senate Resumes Ministerial Screening With Fashola
- NEWS17 hours ago
Why Road Projects Drag — Fashola
- FOOTBALL21 hours ago
Niger Govt. Mulls Stadium Completion Before 2023