Osinbajo To Chair Abuja National Security Summit

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is set to chair a three-day National Security Summit on the dreadful security situation and violent crimes in Nigeria being organised by Global Initiative for African Development (GIFAD) in collaboration with Political Leaders Advocacy Group (PLAG) will hold this three-day National Summit in Abuja.

The conference, scheduled to hold from 2nd-4th of September 2019 in Abuja, will explore the most pressing issues concerning security and also deliberate and proffer solutions on the incessant killings, kidnapping and banditry ravaging the country.

Briefing journalists on the summit, the chairman, GIFAD Summit Organising Committee, Ambassador Johnson Adesida said the state of insecurity in Nigeria has reached an alarming level to the extent that most people are afraid Nigeria is sitting on a time-bomb and at the brink of annihilation.

“Today, things have worsened and Nigerians must find answers to the multiplying questions. The tide has changed, as terrorism has degenerated into banditry, kidnapping, robbery, sporadic shooting and killing of civilians by unidentified gunmen.

Nigeria is really in a state of terror and people are resorting to self-help or leaving the country since the situation looks to have gotten out of police and other security apparatuses’ control,” he said.

Also speaking, Dr Onwubuya Breakforth, former Presidential candidate of the Freedom and Justice Party (FJP), who doubles as the chairman of PLAG said the summit will bring about 800 stakeholders to dialogue on security situation and will also have all the security chiefs, political elites and traditional rulers in attendance.