Pepe Set For Arsenal Medical, Khedira Deal Close

Nicolas Pepe is expected to have a medical at Arsenal in the next few days after a deal was agreed with Lille, according to Sky sources.

The 24-year-old is set to become an Arsenal player this week and would be the Gunners’ fourth signing of the summer, following forward Gabriel Martinelli, midfielder Dani Ceballos, who joined on a season-long loan from Real Madrid, and defender William Saliba, who was signed from St Etienne for £27m and immediately loaned back to the Ligue 1 side.

Pepe scored 22 goals in Ligue 1 last season, second only to Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, while also providing 11 assists, also the second most in the division, as Lille finished runners-up to PSG.

He was the first Lille player to score 20 league goals since Eden Hazard in the 2011-12 season.

‘It was reported earlier this summer that Arsenal’s budget was around £45m after missing out on qualifying for the Champions League. However, Pepe looks set to cost £72m plus add-ons, while they have also signed Dani Ceballos on loan and William Saliba for £27m, and are hoping to sign Kieran Tierney from Celtic.

‘Then there’s Zaha, who Arsenal tried to sign this summer, only to see a £40m bid rejected by Crystal Palace, who value him closer to £80m.

Meanwhile, a tweet for Adriano Del Monte has claimed Arsenal are close to completing the move of Sami Khedira from Juventus on a free transfer.

The 32 year-old German would bring vast experience to the Arsenal midfield and could be a composed presence next to Granit Xhaka. The highly decorated German can count the Champions League, the World Cup and multiple league titles from different countries to his name.

Juventus have often shown in the past they will let a player leave for free if they came through the youth system or were signed on a free transfer. This happened with Claudio Marchisio last year and looks set to happen again with Khedira.

Although Khedira turned 32 earlier in the year, he should still be able to play at a high level for another two or three years.

Arsenal often look like they could do with an experienced head in midfield to help keep things together, and Khedira would absolutely provide this should he sign.