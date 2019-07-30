PMB Mourns Adamawa Gov’s Father

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended condolences to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State on the passing of his father, Alhaji Umaru Badami.

The President in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu also commiserated with the family, friends and associates of the 82-year-old who retired from the Nigerian Army in 1984.

Describing the late octogenarian as “humble, hardworking, generous, disciplined and God-fearing,” President Buhari applauded his patriotic services to his fatherland, community and humanity.

He urged Governor Fintiri and his siblings to keep alive the salutary values which their late father embodied.

The President prayed Almighty God to console those who mourn the departed ex-serviceman and grant his soul rest.