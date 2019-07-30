NEWS
PMB’s Economic Policies Excites Imo APC Chieftain
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Imo State, Mr Noel Onyema Akor, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over his administration’s robust economic policies.
Speaking to LEADERSHIP, yesterday, Mr Akor, who is a Public Relations expert with specialisation in banking and agriculture, said the latest fall in inflation rates would put more money in the pockets of Nigerians.
“The continued downward trend of inflation rate in Nigeria from an annual average of 12.46 per cent in 1996 until now at 11.31 is indicative of the impact of the policies of the administration designed to put the economy on a sound footing.
“The falling prices of food in particular affirm that the drive to boost agricultural production in Africa’s biggest democracy is yielding the desired result, especially the attainment of 98 per cent sufficiency in domestic rice production”.
According to Akor, the findings by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) that the year-on-year food price level declined by 0.04 per cent to 13.47 per cent in February 2019, including prices of fish, bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and other tubers, meat, vegetables, oils and fats and fruits, testify to the efficacy of the economic diversification drive of the administration in which the boosting of agriculture is a key pillar.
He said that farmers’ access to high quality seeds and other agricultural inputs with price support from the federal and state governments through the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) for dry season farming, boosted yields from irrigation farms where grains and vegetables were grown and are being harvested in large quantities.
MOST READ
Rotary Club Wuse 2 Moves Against Child Abuse, Depression Amongst Youths
Edojobs, German Devt Agency, PIND Train 200 Youths On Solar Technology
Ogunleye Was Pure Afenifere, Says Tinubu
Gbajabiamila Brokers Peace Between FG, Resident Doctors
Abiodun Mourns Ogun Former Deputy Governor, Ogunleye
INEC Trains Staff To Counter Fake News
Fowler Tasks Nigerians On Security
MOST POPULAR
- CRIME24 hours ago
Gunmen Kill Kebbi Bizman, Abduct Daughter-in-law
- CRIME24 hours ago
Soldier Detained For Stabbing Driver To Death In Edo
- NEWS17 hours ago
We Will Not Help PDP, Atiku With Witnesses – INEC
- NEWS18 hours ago
Lawmaker Wants PMB To Appoint FCT Indigene As Minister
- SPORTS24 hours ago
I’m Happy Again, Says Iheanacho
- POLITICS20 hours ago
Senate Resumes Ministerial Screening With Fashola
- NEWS17 hours ago
Why Road Projects Drag — Fashola
- FOOTBALL21 hours ago
Niger Govt. Mulls Stadium Completion Before 2023