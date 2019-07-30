PMB’s Economic Policies Excites Imo APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Imo State, Mr Noel Onyema Akor, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over his administration’s robust economic policies.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, yesterday, Mr Akor, who is a Public Relations expert with specialisation in banking and agriculture, said the latest fall in inflation rates would put more money in the pockets of Nigerians.

“The continued downward trend of inflation rate in Nigeria from an annual average of 12.46 per cent in 1996 until now at 11.31 is indicative of the impact of the policies of the administration designed to put the economy on a sound footing.

“The falling prices of food in particular affirm that the drive to boost agricultural production in Africa’s biggest democracy is yielding the desired result, especially the attainment of 98 per cent sufficiency in domestic rice production”.

According to Akor, the findings by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) that the year-on-year food price level declined by 0.04 per cent to 13.47 per cent in February 2019, including prices of fish, bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and other tubers, meat, vegetables, oils and fats and fruits, testify to the efficacy of the economic diversification drive of the administration in which the boosting of agriculture is a key pillar.

He said that farmers’ access to high quality seeds and other agricultural inputs with price support from the federal and state governments through the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) for dry season farming, boosted yields from irrigation farms where grains and vegetables were grown and are being harvested in large quantities.