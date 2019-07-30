Connect with us
Police Launch Manhunt For Man Posing As Osinbajo,Tinubu’s Lawyer

Published

2 hours ago

on

Police operatives at the zone 2 Command, Onikan ,Lagos yesterday begin manhunt for one Ikechukwu Charles for allegedly posing as lawyer and personal assistant to Vice President ,Yemi Osinbajo and national leader of All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The police said Ikechukwu also allegedly paraded himself as Lawyer to former governor of Osun State, Rauf Arigbesola and other prominent Nigerians.

He was alleged by the police to have used his fake identity to swindle victims of millions of money.

The police said the case was being investigated by the monitoring unit of zone 2  Command, led by Toafiq Tijani, a Superintendent of Police .

According to the police , the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA)  petitioned the Assistant Inspector -General of Police ( AIG) Shehu Adamu ,on the alleged  atrocities being committed by Ikechukwu  who    directed  the Monitoring Unit to invite  Ikechukwu .

The police officer said : ” The suspect claimed that he was a lawyer and personal assistant and attorney to many prominent Nigerians ,including Vice President , Yemi Osinbajo , APC leader ,Senator Ahmed Tinubu ,and former governor of Osun State , Mr Rauf Arigbesola .Because of the  names of the  important personalities he claimed that he was their personal assistant ,many people  were deceived ; believing  him to be real .

“He used the opportunity to swindle the unsuspecting victims of several millions of money. The suspect also perfected his dubious business by acquiring a police orderly who used to escort him anywhere he went to. With the police orderly on his side, he was able to convince his victims further that he was genuine.

” However ,the bubble bust when he collected money from many people in Ikorodu area of the state to file civil cases for them  ,but  failed to deliver .One of his victims  ,who he  allegedly swindled N1. 4 million, reported him to the Chairman ,  Nigeria Bar Association ( NBA) ,  Ikorodu branch, Prince Adetayo Ladega ,who investigated and found out that Ikechukwu is not a lawyer.

Zone 2 Police public relations officer ( PPRO) ,  Hauwa Idris Adamu ,said : ” Yes ,we are investigating a case of conspiracy, forgery , impersonation ,false information and obtaining money by false pretence against Ikechukwu who claimed to be a lawyer and PA to some prominent Nigerians .’’

Comments

