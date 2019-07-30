SPORTS
Rape case: Brazil Police Recommend no Charges Against Neymar
Brazilian police said on Tuesday they had recommended no rape charges against football star Neymar.
A woman he met online had said he flew her to Paris and assaulted her in a hotel there.
Neymar had denied the accusations and released private chats and lurid photos they had exchanged.
That led to a separate police inquiry into whether he had committed a crime by posting intimate pictures online.
Sponsor Nike had gone on to say it was concerned about the accusations and Mastercard called off an advertising campaign featuring the football player.
Brazil prosecutors now have 15 days to decide whether they would follow the police recommendations or file rape charges anyway, although they usually defer to police guidance.
An injury in the Copa America last month led Neymar to sit out the tournament, which Brazil won, and to miss pre-season training with his club Paris St-Germain (PSG).
Neymar stoked speculation of a return to Spain’s FC Barcelona this month after sharing a video of himself on social media wearing a shirt from his former club.(Reuters/NAN)
MOST READ
Huawei H1 Revenue Rises By 23% Despite US Trade Restriction
‘With PMB Re-elecion, There’s Hope For Nigeria’
INEC To Ensure Adequate Security For Bayelsa, Kogi Polls
Why I Won’t Install A Successor – PMB
Abiola Presidency Would Have Spared Nigerians Of Ethno- Religious Tensions – PMB
As Orji Trudges On With Legislative Agenda
Obaseki Hailed For Denying Politicians Access To Edo’s Treasury
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Jubilation In Kogi As Gov Bello Clears Salary Arrears
-
COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Presidential Tribunal: INEC Closes Case, Fails To Call Witnesses
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Accident Claims 15 Along Akwanga-Keffi Road
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Dialogue Only Solution To Nigeria’s Security Challenges – Abdulsalami
-
SPONSORED19 hours ago
“Warning To Men: 3 Foods You Must Avoid And What To Do If You Want To Be Stronger & Last Up To 28 Minutes In Bed!”
-
FEATURES23 hours ago
Presidential Retreat: As PMB Sets The Pace For Next Level
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Senate Confirms Ministerial Nominees Today
-
FEATURES23 hours ago
Discordant Tunes Trail Call For Herdsmen’s Return To The North