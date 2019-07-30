Senate Confirms 43 Ministerial Nominees

The Senate has completed the screening and the confirmation of the 43 ministerial nominees sent to it by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Those who were screened today to end the process of the screening and confirmation were: Engr Saleh Mamman (Taraba), Sabo Nanono (Kano) and Lai Mohammed (Kwara).

All were screened and confirmed within five days and they are expected to attend the weekly executive council tomorrow.

They are:

1. Dr Ikechukwu Ogar – Abia

Muhammadu Musa Bello – Adamawa Sen. Godswill Apkabio – Akwa Ibom Dr Chris Ngige -Anambra Sharon Ikpezu -Anambra Adamu Adamu – Bauchi Mariam Katagum – Bauchi Timipre Sylva – Bayelsa Sen. George Akume -Benue Mustapha Baba Shehuri – Borno Goddy Agba – Cross River Festus Keyamo SAN – Delta Ogbonnaya Onu – Ebonyi Osagie Enanire – Edo Clement Abba – Edo Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo – Ekiti Geoffrey Onyema – Enugu Ali Isa Pantami – Gombe Emeka Uwajuba – Imo Engr. Suleiman Adamu – Jigawa Zainab Ahmed – Kaduna Dr Muhammad Mahmud – Kaduna Sabi Nanono – Kano Maj. Gen Bashir Saleh (retired) – Kano Sen. Hadi Serika – Katsina Abubakar Malami SAN- Kebbi Ramatu Tijjani – Kogi Lai Mohammed – Kwara Sen. Gbemisola Saraki – Kwara Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN – Lagos Sen. Adeleke O. Mamora – Lagos Mohammed Abdullahi – Nasarawa Amb. Zubairu Dada – Niger Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite – Ogun Sen. Tayo Alasoadura – Ondo Rauf Aregbesola – Osun Sunday Dare – Oyo Paulen Tallen – Plateau Rotimi Amaechi – Rivers Mohammed Maigeri Dingyadi – Sokoto Engr. Saleh Maman – Taraba Abubakar Aliyu – Yobe Sadia Umar Farouq – Zamfara.

Speaking, Senate president, Ahmad Lawan thanked the lawmakers who were in session adding that it was a duty and demostration to work for Nigeria.

He said the extension of time when they were supposed to be in recess, screened and confirmed the ministerial nominees was important assignment.

Lawan who said they are prepared to take Nigeria to the next level, urged the ministers to work with the Senate based on mutual respect adding that once a minister is invited from a committee, he or she should attend.

“We are not going to be frivilous, but firm in our oversight. We will ensure the budget we passed are implemented,” Lawan said while commending President Muhammadu Buhari for choosing Nigerians of great quality as ministers.

He said the Ministers demonstrated they are up to the task adding that they are poised to work with the executive.

“We have done to ourselves what is needed. We will be going on recess and come back in September to face the budget. We want the budget presented in September or October. Before Christmas, we should be able to pass the budget and it is doable. Let’s return to the budget circle of January to December which is good for business. We will adjourned briefly and resume so that what we do is used by the executive. We will resume by 3pm so that we will go on our recess,” Lawan added.