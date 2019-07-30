Connect with us
NEWS

Senate Confirms 43 Ministerial Nominees

Published

14 hours ago

on

The Senate has completed the screening and the confirmation of the 43 ministerial nominees sent to it by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Those who were screened today to end the process of the screening and confirmation were: Engr Saleh Mamman (Taraba), Sabo Nanono (Kano) and Lai Mohammed (Kwara).

All were screened and confirmed within five days and they are expected to attend the weekly executive council tomorrow.

They are:

1. Dr Ikechukwu Ogar –  Abia

  1. Muhammadu Musa Bello – Adamawa
  2. Sen. Godswill Apkabio – Akwa Ibom
  3. Dr Chris Ngige -Anambra
  4. Sharon Ikpezu -Anambra
  5. Adamu Adamu – Bauchi
  6. Mariam Katagum – Bauchi
  7. Timipre Sylva – Bayelsa
  8. Sen. George Akume -Benue
  9. Mustapha Baba Shehuri – Borno
  10. Goddy Agba – Cross River
  11. Festus Keyamo SAN – Delta
  12. Ogbonnaya Onu – Ebonyi
  13. Osagie Enanire – Edo
  14. Clement Abba – Edo
  15. Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo – Ekiti
  16. Geoffrey Onyema – Enugu
  17. Ali Isa Pantami – Gombe
  18. Emeka Uwajuba – Imo
  19. Engr. Suleiman Adamu – Jigawa
  20. Zainab Ahmed – Kaduna
  21. Dr Muhammad Mahmud – Kaduna
  22. Sabi Nanono – Kano
  23. Maj. Gen Bashir Saleh (retired) – Kano
  24. Sen. Hadi Serika – Katsina
  25. Abubakar Malami SAN- Kebbi
  26. Ramatu Tijjani – Kogi
  27. Lai Mohammed – Kwara
  28. Sen. Gbemisola Saraki – Kwara
  29. Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN – Lagos
  30. Sen. Adeleke O. Mamora – Lagos
  31. Mohammed Abdullahi – Nasarawa
  32. Amb. Zubairu Dada – Niger
  33. Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite – Ogun
  34. Sen. Tayo Alasoadura – Ondo
  35. Rauf Aregbesola – Osun
  36. Sunday Dare – Oyo
  37. Paulen Tallen – Plateau
  38. Rotimi Amaechi – Rivers
  39. Mohammed Maigeri Dingyadi – Sokoto
  40. Engr. Saleh Maman – Taraba
  41. Abubakar Aliyu – Yobe
  42. Sadia Umar Farouq – Zamfara.

 

Speaking, Senate president, Ahmad Lawan thanked the lawmakers who were in session adding that it was a duty and demostration to work for Nigeria.

He said the extension of time when they were supposed to be in recess, screened and confirmed the ministerial nominees was important assignment.

Lawan who said they are prepared to take Nigeria to the next level, urged the ministers to work with the Senate based on mutual respect adding that once a minister is invited from a committee, he or she should attend.

“We are not going to be frivilous, but firm in our oversight. We will ensure the budget we passed are implemented,” Lawan said while commending President Muhammadu Buhari for choosing Nigerians of great quality as ministers.

He said the Ministers demonstrated they are up to the task adding that they are poised to work with the executive.

“We have done to ourselves what is needed. We will be going on recess and come back in September to face the budget. We want the budget presented in September or October. Before Christmas, we should be able to pass the budget and it is doable. Let’s return to the budget circle of January to December which is good for business. We will adjourned briefly and resume so that what we do is used by the executive. We will resume by 3pm so that we will go on our recess,” Lawan added.

 

 

