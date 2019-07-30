Senate Confirms Ministerial Nominees Today

With only three of the 43 ministerial nominees yet to be screened by the Senate, the Red Chamber upon the completion of the exercise today will confirm all of them.

The remaining nominees, who will appear before the Senate today, are Sabo Nanono (Kano), Lai Mohammed (Kwara), and Eng Saleh Mamman (Taraba).

The Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, said yesterday that the lawmakers will take the three nominees today after which they will confirm all the 43 names sent to them by President Muhammadu Buhari.

After grilling the immediate past minister of Foreign affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyema, Lawan said that they will screen Nanono, Mohammed, and Mamman before confirming all the nominees.

Those who were screened by the Senate yesterday included Babatunde Raji Fashola (Lagos), Dr. Muhammad Mahmoud (Kaduna), Senator Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), Goddy Jedy-Agba (Cross River), Ambassador Maryam Katagum (Bauchi), Geoffrey Onyema (Enugu), Engr Sulaiman Adamu (Jigawa), and Clement Anade Agbo (Edo).

This brings the total number of the ministerial nominees screened so far by the Upper Legislative House to 40.

While Katagum enjoyed a standard setup by the lawmakers not to ask women questions, Mahmoud and Gbemisola Saraki were asked to “take a bow and go” having served as lawmakers.

“We have exhausted the list of all the nominees for today (yesterday), I believe that we can now move back to plenary to complete the session,” Lawan had said.

When the plenary session resumed, Lawan said: “Tomorrow (today) by the special grace of God, we will be taking three nominees: Sabo Nanono (Kano), Lai Mohammed (Kwara) and Engr. Saleh Mamman (Taraba). And of course, we will do the approval and confirmation of all the screened nominees tomorrow (today) by the grace of God. And that will bring to a close the screening exercise and confirmation process.”

During his screening, Fashola (immediate past minister of Power, Works and Housing), said that Nigeria’s budget runs in deficit.

According to him, the non-release of funds hampered some of the projects he planned to execute when he held sway as minister.

The former Lagos State governor said that funding was a major issue that limited the completion of strategic road infrastructure across the country.

Fashola, who was the first ministerial nominee to appear before the senators yesterday, answered various questions from the lawmakers.

However, 38 of the 49 senators who indicated interest to ask Fashola questions could not do so because of time.

The nominee, who exuded confidence throughout the screening, said that limited budget allocation for the execution of critical infrastructure had resulted in the government borrowing from multilateral corporations to fund the budget.

He said that there was need to explore other means of funding such as raising infrastructure bond up to the tune of N10 trillion where Nigerians could subscribe to the bond for the execution of critical infrastructure in the country.

He also stressed the need to cash-back the budget for critical projects.

Fashola, however, said that despite the challenge of funding, his team had left the power, works and housing sectors better than they met them in 2015.

On roads, Fashola said that the ministry was active in the construction and rehabilitation of roads in the 36 sates of the federation.

In her contribution, Senator Oluremi Tinubu (APC Lagos), urged the nominee to ensure employment slots for senators for their constituents when he becomes minister.

Lawan said that there was the urgent need to evolve a comprehensive approach to raising funds for critical infrastructure in the country.

Another ministerial nominee and former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, said that the federal government can’t control the taxes collected by states and local governments.

He said that Nigeria is a federation and that nothing Nigeria can be done on taxation at the states, but pledged that if given the opportunity to serve as minister, rich people would pay higher taxes.

“The big men have been left without paying taxes. I will recommend serious taxation on wealthy Nigerians ,” he said, adding that people with huge resources and wealth were supposed to pay higher taxes.

Mr. Goddy Jedy-Agba, the nominee from Cross River State advocated for modern pipelines for the refineries because they were as old as the refineries.

“Our pipelines are as old as our refineries. They are corroded and easy to explode. High pressure can burst a pipe, the solution is to use fibre pipes,” he said.

Jedy-Agba, who said that it only takes six hours to transport goods through fibre pipes, added that they do not burst with ease.

“They are laid and connected to a control room. There will be a drone that pours hot water to people who might want to destroy the pipelines and that will curb attacks on the pipelines,” Jedy-Agba, a former group general manager of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said during his screening.

The ministerial nominee from Jigawa, who is also the immediate past minister of state for water resources, Sulaiman Adamu said that Nigeria has over 300 dams and called on the states to take irrigation farming seriously.

“We have one million hectares of land for irrigation. We feel that states should invest since the land belongs to them. We want to increase it by 500,000 hectares of land for irrigation by 2023,” Adamu said.

He added that the Sahel region has a problem of shortage water, adding that the states must find a way of saving the water in that region.

The immediate past minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyema, said that the killings in South Africa were not caused by the government of that country.

He said that the Nigeria community in South Africa disclosed to him that it knew the criminals and can hand them over to the police and advocated the need for engagement at a high level on the matter.

On the non-refundable of visa fee by the United States (US) embassy, Onyeama said that they must contact the home government for the way out.

Still the frequent killing of Nigerians in South Africa, Lawan said that he had written to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to give him the list of the citizens killed in that country.

He said that the Senate would write to the South African Parliament on the issue and the need for an immediate action to end the trend.