Simi Storms Abuja For ‘Amala 360°’

Nigeria’s top Afro-Pop Singer/Song-writer Simisola “Simi” Ogunleye is set to jet into the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja today, to formally unveil Amala 360°.

Amala 360° is Abuja’s newest A-Class eatery located at Banex Plaza Area business hub of Wuse 2, Abuja.

A statement signed by the general manager, Amala 360°, Abiola Abiodun said the formal opening of the event tagged: “Eat Amala With Simi,” will be thrilling, adding that guests are expected to be seated by 3.00pm with the main occasion kicking off by 4.00pm.

Abiodun said Simi, no doubt, “will bring her magic to light up the high-octane event as guests are expected to let down their hair and eat Amala with Simi.”

He noted that Amala has always been a Yoruba household meal but, in recent times Amala has evolved into a national delicacy, enthusiastically sought after by people of different tribes.

“Amala 360° has successfully juxtaposed the traditional value with the contemporary culinary expectations and taste. What’s more – we have made Amala accessible to every level in our society.

“Guests at the high-octane event are expected to let down their hair and eat Amala with Simi who is a proudly Nigerian premier brand,” he added.