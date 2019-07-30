SON Hosts Workshop On Development Of Pan Africa Quality Policy

The Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) has played host to a consultative workshop on the development of a Pan – African Quality Policy (PAQP) for Central, North and West African delegates as a follow up to a similar workshop held in Nairobi Kenya for Eastern and Southern Africa.

Director – general, SON, Osita Aboloma, explained at the meeting that a National Quality Policy (NQP) document that would serve as guidance to the development and harmonisation of National Quality Infrastructure projects across Africa had become necessary.

Aboloma said to control the integrity of products entering the market, technical regulation regimes and the national quality infrastructure require systemic streamlining in order for coordination and efficiency to be achieved as uncoordinated technical regulation regimes can constitute a major impediment to industrialisation and trade in the continent.

He said the proposed Pan-African Quality Policy therefore fulfils the African Economic Community(AEC) Treaty and AfCFTA requirements and is an essential tool in promoting efficiency in all facets of Africa’s integration agenda, adding that the contribution of African Union (AU) member states and regional economic communities would be crucial in the development of the PAQP is expected to complement the national quality policies (NQPs) and regional quality policies (RQPs) that AU member states have developed or are developing for implementation at national and sub-regional levels.

According to him, SON has been championing the harmonisation of Standards within the ECOWAS region and the African continent through the African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO).

Also speaking,the chairperson of the Pan -African Quality Infrastructure (PAQI),Dr Hermogene Nsengimana, said a well – coordinated and integrated Pan-African Quality Infrastructure would boost both intra-African and global trade, which could foster the attainment of MDGs.