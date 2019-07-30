South Africa Resumes Beef Exports To China After Foot And Mouth Outbreak

South Africa has resumed beef exports to China after an outbreak of the highly contagious foot and mouth disease (FMD) in January halted trade, officials said.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Chinese ambassador Lin Songtian said that the ban on exports of products from cloven hoofed animals to China was officially lifted on July 23.

The viral disease, which causes lesions and lameness in cattle and sheep, was detected in a northern district of Limpopo province, resulting in the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) temporarily suspending South Africa’s FMD-free status.

“We went to the abattoirs and sent a message back home that it was safe to resume export,” the ambassador said.

In March, countries including Mozambique, Lesotho, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates lifted the ban on exports from South Africa.

The highly contagious foot and mouth disease does not affect people, but poses a threat to cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, goats, and sheep.