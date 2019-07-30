Split Sports, Youth Devt Ministry, Group Urges FG

The federal government has been urged to split the Ministry of Sports and Youths Development to accelerate youths’ development in the country.

In making this call, a civil society group, “Youth Decide 2019” said, doing so will address the issue of unemployment and security challenges facing the country.

The president of Youth Decide 2019, Chukwuma Okenwa stated this while speaking with journalists in Abuja.

The group said the Ministry of Youths exists to promote issues concerning the youths and must not be clouded with sports.

It urged President Muhammadu Buhari to consider appointing young people who have proven track record of youth development into the Ministry of Youth Development.

“Youth Development work requires passion and commitment and can only be ideal for individuals who have that drive in them,” it said.

It explained that over the years, the beauty of sports have always overshadowed the task of youth development, a situation that has made the task of youth development almost a forgotten issue, the group said.