NEWS
Tribunal: Masari, Others Close Cases In Katsina
Governor of Katsina State Aminu Bello Masari, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and INEC yesterday closed their cases in the petition challenging the victory of Masari and APC in the March 9, 2019, governorship poll.
The tribunal chairman, Justice Hadiza Ali-Jos, equally adjourned the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the opposition PDP, Yakubu Lado, and the PDP for a date for all the parties in the petition to adopt their addresses and a date for the ruling on the petition.
Recall that both Lado and PDP had closed their cases in the petition early this month after calling their witnesses and tendering some exhibits before the tribunal.
Counsel to APC and Masari, Barr. Hassan Liman, closed their case shortly after their witness for the day, Dr. Aminu Kurami, had given his evidence.
The counsel told the tribunal that they had come to the conclusion after a review of the petition and the “good defence” they had made.
Counsel to INEC equally affirmed the decision of the commission to close its case.
MOST READ
Rotary Club Wuse 2 Moves Against Child Abuse, Depression Amongst Youths
Edojobs, German Devt Agency, PIND Train 200 Youths On Solar Technology
Ogunleye Was Pure Afenifere, Says Tinubu
Gbajabiamila Brokers Peace Between FG, Resident Doctors
Abiodun Mourns Ogun Former Deputy Governor, Ogunleye
INEC Trains Staff To Counter Fake News
Fowler Tasks Nigerians On Security
MOST POPULAR
- CRIME24 hours ago
Gunmen Kill Kebbi Bizman, Abduct Daughter-in-law
- CRIME24 hours ago
Soldier Detained For Stabbing Driver To Death In Edo
- NEWS17 hours ago
We Will Not Help PDP, Atiku With Witnesses – INEC
- NEWS18 hours ago
Lawmaker Wants PMB To Appoint FCT Indigene As Minister
- SPORTS24 hours ago
I’m Happy Again, Says Iheanacho
- POLITICS20 hours ago
Senate Resumes Ministerial Screening With Fashola
- NEWS17 hours ago
Why Road Projects Drag — Fashola
- FOOTBALL21 hours ago
Niger Govt. Mulls Stadium Completion Before 2023