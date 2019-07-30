Tribunal: Masari, Others Close Cases In Katsina

Governor of Katsina State Aminu Bello Masari, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and INEC yesterday closed their cases in the petition challenging the victory of Masari and APC in the March 9, 2019, governorship poll.

The tribunal chairman, Justice Hadiza Ali-Jos, equally adjourned the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the opposition PDP, Yakubu Lado, and the PDP for a date for all the parties in the petition to adopt their addresses and a date for the ruling on the petition.

Recall that both Lado and PDP had closed their cases in the petition early this month after calling their witnesses and tendering some exhibits before the tribunal.

Counsel to APC and Masari, Barr. Hassan Liman, closed their case shortly after their witness for the day, Dr. Aminu Kurami, had given his evidence.

The counsel told the tribunal that they had come to the conclusion after a review of the petition and the “good defence” they had made.

Counsel to INEC equally affirmed the decision of the commission to close its case.