UNDP-NILDS Partner On Broad-Based Political Interventions

The 7-year old partnership between the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP and the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, NILDS is gaining traction, with deepening democratic knowledge as its new focal agenda.

This is coming against the high turn-over of 70% fresh legislators at the 9th National Assembly, which is put at, 59%, for the Senate, and House of Representatives, with 204 new Members.

According to a statement by NILDS, this was disclosed during a high level interactive engagement between UNDP and NILDS at the UN House.

During the session, the Former Minister of National Planning, and the Director General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, NILDS, Prof. Abubakar Olanrewaju Sulaiman, who went down memory lane on the cordial relationship between the country and the UNDP.

He stated that the UNDP has been central to fostering development in African countries and supporting Institutions of development, in the area of governance, particularly, oversight, advocacy for national ownership of the Strategic Development Goals.

Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), otherwise, known as Global Goals, are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

Prof. Sulaiman acknowledged the tremendous contribution of the UNDP to legislative capacity enhancement and democratic governance.

“Any country that wants to entrench sustainable development in its democratic growth, must look in the direction of partnership with the UNDP”.

“The UNDP has greatly contributed to Nigeria through leadership development initiatives, among others. We need to go beyond the existing partnership. With our expanded mandate in NILDS, we seek broader partnership and greater cooperation between UNDP and NILDS in political education of all critical stakeholders in our democracy.

We need to strengthen all stakeholders to get them to understand the democratic tenets, as this is key to the consolidation of Nigeria’s democracy.”

The Director General hinted, that plans are underway for the establishment of “Democracy Radio” by NILDS to promote political, citizens’ awareness and enlightenment.

Responding, the UNDP Country Director, Mohamed Yahya, while acknowledging the partnership with NILDS over the years, lauded the initiative of the Radio Station, adding that he served as UNDP Head of a similar initiative in Afghanistan.

“The Radio served as a veritable tool for promotion of democratic values. Getting governance and democracy working is the bedrock of development and the UNDP, which is the mothership of development is committed to the wellbeing and future of Nigeria’s democracy.”

A technical Committee drawn from the UNDP and NILDS has been mandated to work out the modalities for the collaboration and interventions, which will be targeted at both national and state actors.