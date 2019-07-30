NEWS
‘Use Of Substandard Phones Degrades Network Quality’
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has again cautioned telecom consumers against patronising substandard, non-type approved phones, saying connecting such phones to mobile networks is capable of degrading the quality of service delivery on the network of service providers.
The zonal controller, NCC Ibadan Zonal Office, Yomi Arowosafe gave the warning during the maiden edition of the zonal office’s consumer enlightenment roadshow (CER) programme held in Ibadan metropolis.
The roadshow took the zonal office team to different locations within the metropolis including the popular Agodi Gate market, Ibadan North Local Government Area (LGA) and Ibadan North East LGA secretariats, during which market traders, passersby as well as members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) were sensitised on the various health risks and network quality problem associated with the patronage and use of substandard phones and other mobile devices on any network by the consumers.
Arowosafe, who was represented by a senior manager at the Zonal Office, Wumi Olaoye together with other staff of the zonal office also enlightened telecom consumers and the general public on the NCC’s 622 toll-free line for lodging complaints directly to the commission, the Do-Not-Disturb (DND) 2442 short code for curtailing unsolicited text messages as well as other consumer-centric regulatory initiatives of the commission.
During the road show, consumers were able to lodge complaints regarding telecommunication services to the zonal office staff, get on-the-spot resolutions on regulator-specific consumer complaints while those that are operators-specific were collected for onward transmission to respective service providers for resolution.
