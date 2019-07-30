NEWS
We’ll Meet August 6 Deadline For Pilgrims’ Airlift – NAHCON
The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has said it would ensure that all pilgrims from Nigeria are transported to Saudi Arabia before the August 6 deadline given by Saudi authorities for Nigerian pilgrims.
The NAHCON’s Madinah Coordinator for the 2019 hajj, Ahmed Maigari, stated this yesterday in Madinah while speaking with journalists.
He said that the commission had so far transported more than 26,000 pilgrims from Nigeria to Madinah, adding that efforts were being intensified to transport the remaining pilgrims before the deadline.
Maigari stated that the 16 hostels the commission reserved for the pilgrims from Nigeria were located near the Prophet’s mosque in Madinah to reduce the stress of trekking long distance to the mosque as it was in the past.
The coordinator noted that the innovation introduced four years ago had also reduced crossing of road by pilgrims and road accidents among the pilgrims.
He said the innovation was to ensure that pilgrims got value for their money during the hajj.
Maigari, however, advised pilgrims to make use of the services of the officials of the commission, especially while changing their money into other currencies to avoid falling victim of people of questionable characters.
“We have been advising pilgrims not to deal with any other person except the officials of the commission, particularly anytime they wanted to change their money to other currencies to avoid being duped,” he said.
MOST READ
Rotary Club Wuse 2 Moves Against Child Abuse, Depression Amongst Youths
Edojobs, German Devt Agency, PIND Train 200 Youths On Solar Technology
Ogunleye Was Pure Afenifere, Says Tinubu
Gbajabiamila Brokers Peace Between FG, Resident Doctors
Abiodun Mourns Ogun Former Deputy Governor, Ogunleye
INEC Trains Staff To Counter Fake News
Fowler Tasks Nigerians On Security
MOST POPULAR
- CRIME24 hours ago
Gunmen Kill Kebbi Bizman, Abduct Daughter-in-law
- CRIME24 hours ago
Soldier Detained For Stabbing Driver To Death In Edo
- NEWS17 hours ago
We Will Not Help PDP, Atiku With Witnesses – INEC
- NEWS18 hours ago
Lawmaker Wants PMB To Appoint FCT Indigene As Minister
- SPORTS24 hours ago
I’m Happy Again, Says Iheanacho
- POLITICS20 hours ago
Senate Resumes Ministerial Screening With Fashola
- NEWS17 hours ago
Why Road Projects Drag — Fashola
- FOOTBALL21 hours ago
Niger Govt. Mulls Stadium Completion Before 2023