As Kogi Prioritises LGAs Development

The impact of any government is not measured by the level of development in the state capital alone, meaning that concentrating development in the capital at the neglect of rural areas means little to the rural dwellers of the state and even to the residents of the state capital. This is because even those living in the state capital come from one local government or the other. In so far as the development of the state capital is important, leaders who have vision and love for their people should see the need for government’s impact to be felt in every part of the state, including the rural areas.

This is one of the critical areas where Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has recorded great success through the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the last three and a half years in office as the governor of Kogi State, under the watch of Engr. Abubakar Ohere. And Engr. Ohere is managing this sensitive ministry with utmost care and wisdom in order to compliment the effort of his Excellency in his quest to bring the presence of government to the ordinary people of Kogi State.

It is easy for desperate politicians and godfathers who are part of the problems being witnessed in Kogi State in the past before the assumption of Governor Yahaha Bello to go on social media and criticize the government of Governor Yahaya Bello. It is important to note that if the looters who have stolen the state’s resources since its creation have the interest of the people at heart by putting policies and good structure in place for Kogi State the state would have gone far from where it is today.

The exemplary leadership of Governor Yahaha Bello in finding people of goodwill and like minds to assist him in recuing Kogi State and bring back its lost glory has resulted to tremendous success in the state.

The successes recorded by Governor Bello has shown that if the past leaders of the state had followed this direction in the past, Kogi State would have gone far.

We can draw example from Lagos State where former Governor Ahmad Bola Tinubu had laid good foundation which his successors’ are building upon to accelerate development in the state. You cannot build a structure on nothing, that is the case of Kogi State before the assumption of office by Yahaya Bello as the governor of the state.

Bello is also succeeding because he has good people who are passionate about the development of Kogi State at this time and for generations unborn. We have started seeing the result under Governor Yahaya Bello administration through local government councils, which has been a dumping ground before he assumed office. This was also possible because the man he put in charge of local government administration Engr. Ohere has through humility, love, fairness, equity and justice to all changed the course of local government administration in the state. In the course of his assignment, Engr. Abubakar Ohere has brought light into the ministry with his policies and programmes by ensuring that local government councils deliver quality services to the rural dwellers across the state.

The infrastructure witnessed in all the local government council today and the clearing of all the inherited liability under Governor Yahaya Bello administration with the support of a highly experienced man, Ohere who understands the benefit of bringing government closer to the people by providing basic infrastructure for their primary needs deserve commendation. Engr. Abubakar Ohere has proven that any system can work if there are people with determination and sincerity of purpose, the qualities that His Excellency and Engr. Abubakar Ohere have applied in running the local government affairs in Kogi State.

With the numerous successes of Governor Yahaya Bello and Engineer Ohere in transforming local government administration in Kogi State and touching the lives of the rural dwellers, it is clear that the forthcoming governorship election in the state come November, 2019 is a done deal for Governor Yahaya Bello.

To those who are bent on politics of fake news by using national dailies and online media to discredit the successes recorded by Governor Yahaya Bello through the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, under the leadership of Engr. Abubakar Ohere, should know that good governance is not invisible but visible with proven facts and figures in Kogi State. Some of these facts include the recent massive defection of PDP members in the Dekina local government and Ayingba town to the All Progressives Congress (APC) with their total support for Governor Yahaya Bello re-election come November 2019. It is one of the proven facts that Governor Yahaya Bello administration’s impact in Kogi State were being appreciated by the people of the state, including the major opposition party in the state.

Dekina is the stronghold of the immediate past governor of the state. If he and his party had worked for the best interest of the people, the party members wouldn’t have left the party. More defections from PDP to APC are coming as we the Igala are now realizing that good governance is not all about minority or majority, neither age nor religion because poverty is not a respecter of any of these. All we need is a man who has fear of God, who believes in fairness, equity and justice like Governor Yahaya Bello. The recent endorsement of Yahaya Bello by royal fathers in Kogi State has proven that the leadership style of Governor Yahaya Bello is appreciated by the people of Kogi State. They want him to be reelected for second term of office. This is also possible through the tireless effort of Engr.

Ohere in uniting the traditional institution in Kogi State, and in doing this, he has succeeded in creating love, support and acceptability for Governor Yahaya Bello’s re-election in November, God willing.

Kogi State belong to all of us especially we the youths. The coming of Governor Yahaya Bello brought an end to godfatherism in Kogi State and for us to continue to enjoy our freedom as youths, with the hope of taking over the leadership of the state in future, we must work for our young governor to succeed in his re-election bid.

– Bala, a social researcher and public commentator writes from Abuja