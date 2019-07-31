Boost Our Productivity With N9.20bn, FFS Boss Begs FG

The Commandant General, Federal Fire Service (FFS), Dr Ibrahim Liman yesterday appealed to the federal government to inject the N9.20bn special intervention fund into the Service to enable it procure and address firefighting mobile asset deficit across the country.

The Fire boss who made the appeal while commissioning 12 out of the 44 modern firefighting trucks approved by the Federal Executive Council in 2017 and 2018 yesterday in Abuja, lamented that while 19 out of the balance is ready for shipment, the Service cannot take delivery of the remaining 13 which are at finishing stages of production due to cuts in its 2018 and 2019 capital budget proposal.

Liman said, this is in spite of all appeal made to the appropriate authorities to retain the Service’s budget as proposed.

He said, “It is in this regard that I am seeking the Intervention of Mr. President through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) for special intervention funds in the sum of N9.20bn to enable delivery of the remaining equipment.”

The Controller General of FFS, who acknowledged that the phenomenal increase in the firefighting asset base under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari is unprecedented in the history of the Service gave a breakdown of projects executed to include refurbishment of 20 firefighting trucks and ancillary equipment.

He enumerated others to include the rehabilitation of Fire Service barracks and stations in Abuja and Lagos, upgrading of fire training facilities at the National Fire Academy Sheds, Delivery of 44 modern firefighting trucks, water tankers and ancillary equipment as well as the recruitment of over 2,200 Firefighters among others.

Dr. Liman further revealed that the federal government recently approved the establishment of additional six zonal headquarters and four Fire Service Training school across the country.