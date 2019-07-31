Buratai Pledges Commitment To Enhance Standard Of Army Schools

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has pledged its resolve to raise the standard of Nigerian Army Command Schools through efficient administration.

Buratai made the pledge at the opening of a three-day Procurement Seminar for Commandants, Bursars and Administrative Officers of Command Secondary Schools, organized by the Army Headquarters on Wednesday in Abuja.

The theme of the seminar is “Enhancing the Capacity of personnel for efficient procurement and financial management in Command Secondary Schools”.

He said that the army recognized the importance of education and conducive environment for learning in its schools, adding that the quality and standard of schools were paramount.

According to him, the quality and standard of education are important in the development of society as well as future leaders in different fields.

Buratai noted that funding was key to achieving quality standard of education in command schools, but however, added that the government might not be able to meet the funding needs of all schools.

“This calls for prudent management of available resources and capacity to generate revenues in schools to ensure the attainment of our desired goals.

“Let me use this forum to remind us that the government may not be able to meet up all our needs at the same time.

“The Nigerian army as part of the Ministry of Defence will have to compete with other sectors for funding to keep our institutions functional and optimal at all levels.

“In this regard, army headquarters will continue to provide you with the required guidance and support within available means,’’ he said.

The army chief disclosed that the Nigerian army had established 22 new command secondary schools across the country in the last four years to foster the educational needs of its personnel and society at large.

He added that special interventions had also been carried out in the areas of construction and renovation of classrooms, provisions of ICT centres as well as vehicles to meet trainings and operational requirements.

Buratai pledged that the army would continue to look inward in upgrading its schools as well as collaborate with relevant stakeholders for effective development.

“I will want to mention here, however, that the maintenance of facilities and equipment in our schools rests squarely on those saddled with the responsibility to administer the schools at any given time.

“This important duty requires us all to be alert and prudent at all times.

“It is a challenge to us all and mark of responsibilities to ensure accountability which requires a change in attitude from all personnel,’’ he added.

Buratai urged the participating officers in the seminar to take advantage of the discussions by the resource persons to broaden their capacity in procurement and financial management of their schools.

He said that the seminar was part of army’s desire to ensure high standard of training and capacity building of its personnel.

He said, “I look forward to new ideas that will enhance performance and competence in the effective administration of your respective schools and indeed the other areas’’.

Brig.-Gen. Ephraim Essien, Acting Director, Procurement, Army Headquarters, said that the seminar was a veritable forum for sharing knowledge and ideas on procurement processes and procedures in line with procurement laws.

Essien commended Buratai for his commitment to capacity building and competency development of the personnel and urged the participants to pay adequate attention to all the discussions to enhance their efficiency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three-day seminar features seven lectures on procurement practices and procedures, project management, contract and tax administration and financial and procurement audit.

Resource persons were drawn from the Bureau for Public procurement (BPP), academia and private sector.