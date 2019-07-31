CBN’s Policy On Milk

With the herds of cattle roaming the nooks and crannies of the country, it is a shame that Nigeria imports milk and other milk products. It is even more embarrassing that the real owners of these cattle are moneyed Nigerians who know what to do to set up facilities ranging from ranches to other agro-processing industries for the local production of dairy products. There is a story of a wealthy man from one of the Northern States who has many cattle in his farm with workers who milk them on a daily basis. But due to the absence of ingenuity on how to convert that natural milk into products that can be processed, preserved and sold later, they take the easy way out which is consume the much they can immediately and the rest is drained into a nearby river. Wasted.

It is not peculiar to milk products. The same thing can be said of other agricultural products that waste when in season. It is from this perspective that one will begin to appreciate the thinking behind what the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is planning to do with the envisaged policy of denying importers of milk foreign exchange from the official window. The amount the country spends importing milk is unreasonably high. That policy, soon to come into place, was one of the decisions arrived at during the most recent Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

The argument behind the envisaged policy makes an unassailable case for investments in local milk production. From the understanding of this newspaper about what the CBN is trying to do, the apex bank is not planning to undermine anyone’s business interests. It is not about to develop challenges that will hamstring the operations of those in the milk business. In our view, it is creating opportunities for those businesses to expand and grow and also actualise their full potentials of contributing their quota to government’s plan to develop a sustainable industrial base that will create jobs and contribute to the growth of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Emefiele explained this much to importers when he admonished them to support the pastoralists, get them concentrated in one place instead of moving around. Provide them facilities like water, hospitals, and schools. The farmers can acquire land and begin to graze their own cows and fatten them and get the milk, and then they can also be complemented by pastoralists who own their own small holder cows under a small farming holder arrangement, they can also get milk from them. In the long run, the proceeds of what they will get in return will be the milk they will sell to recoup their investments. But typical of Nigerian businessmen and their foreign collaborators used to easy ways of investing little and raking in huge gains through importation of finished goods, the policy is beginning to be considered as a threat to the economy.

Just like what happened when the policy that excluded 43 items from official forex window, this one, too, is encountering a barrage of criticisms aimed at scuttling it before it has the chance of being tested. Undeterred, the CBN has made it clear that the subsisting practices were not sustainable and will not be encouraged to continue to be a drain on the nation’s foreign exchange.

The bank has explained that there is no plan to ban the importation of milk. Of course that will be ill-advised as the nation is yet to attain self-sufficiency in local production. What the policy is envisaging is that businesses that must import milk, just have to look for other sources for their foreign exchange requirements outside the CBN.

From the antecedents of the present management of the Central Bank, we are optimistic that the policy, when it comes into full force, will be followed through. Always buoyed by the courage of his conviction, Emefiele is pulling all stops to ensure that the policy achieves its destined aim of saving the scarce resources spent on items that can be produced locally. He minced no words when he said that “Nigeria belongs to us, when we have a policy, we want people to respect the policy of this country.” As proof of the opportunities the policy offers, the CBN is promising to give loans to those interested in the business to acquire land, grow their grass and produce water.

About three years ago, the CBN began a policy to encourage backward integration to conserve foreign exchange and create jobs for the teeming unemployed people of Nigeria. That policy is succeeding in spite of the shenanigans of some interests groups. This policy, too, will succeed and milk will be produced locally and sufficiently to meet the needs of the people.