China Urges South Sudan Parties To Accelerate Peace Implementation

The Chinese Embassy in South Sudan said in a statement that Beijing was in support of efforts to restore peace and stability in the world’s youngest nation.

China has urged parties to South Sudan’s Sept. 2018 peace deal to fast-track its implementation and end the conflict in the east African country.

Feng Bo, Military Attache of the Chinese Embassy in Juba made the remarks on at an event to mark the 92nd anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

He urged the country’s leaders to put their personal interest aside and work for the well-being of all South Sudanese.

“China sincerely hopes that relevant parties of South Sudan could put the people’s interests above all else, establish confidence in peace, fulfill the commitment to peace, accelerate the implementation of the revitalisation of peace agreement, and realise permanent peace in South Sudan at an early date,” he said.

Feng said that China would continue to provide support and assistance to peace and development efforts in South Sudan within its capacity.

On his part, South Sudan’s army chief Gabriel Jok Riak praised the achievements of the Chinese army in the past nine decades, adding that he would seek more assistance from their Chinese counterparts to support the peace process.

South Sudan descended into civil war in late 2013 and the conflict has created one of the fastest growing refugee crises in the world.

The UN estimates that about 4 million South Sudanese have been displaced internally and externally.

A peace deal signed in Aug. 2015 collapsed following renewed violence in the capital Juba in July 2016.

Under the new peace deal signed on September 2018, opposition leader Riek Machar with four others will once again be reinstated as Kiir’s deputy.

But signatories to the fragile agreement on May 3 agreed to extend the formation of a transitional government by six months following delays in the implementation of the pact.